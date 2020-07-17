BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Medical tourism plan to go ahead

Medical tourism plan to go ahead

THAILAND: Foreign medical tourists will still be allowed to enter Thailand as planned, but stricter disease control measures will be imposed upon them, a senior official said yesterday (July 16).

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourismSafety
By Bangkok Post

Friday 17 July 2020, 10:53AM

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration. Photo: Bangkok Post

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration. Photo: Bangkok Post

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration(CCSA), said the kingdom’s medical and wellness tourism programme is expected to restart at the end of this month at the earliest.

However, all agencies involved, such as the Public Health Ministry, the Department of Health Service Support and hospitals catering to the visitors must beef up disease control measures, Dr Taweesilp said.

He said the move is necessary after the country’s COVID-19 fight was set back by a scare triggered by a visiting Egyptian airman and a young daughter of a diplomat who tested positive for the virus. The virus scare angered locals who argued they should have observed stricter precautions.

“The ministry, department and hospitals which look after visitors must work together to come up with stricter measures to plug the loopholes after these incidents,” Dr Taweesilp said.

Under CCSA regulations, foreign medical and wellness tourists will have to arrive by air to ensure effective disease control, as opposed to coming into the country via land border checkpoints.

Those seeking cosmetic surgery and infertility treatments will be allowed to enter the country, Dr Taweesilp said, adding those seeking COVID-19 treatment are barred.

He said the visitors must have an appointment letter from a doctor in Thailand and entry certificates issued by Thai embassies across the globe.

They also must be able to produce proof that they tested negative for COVID-19 before their arrival.

Binomo

Upon arrival, visitors can expect to be tested again.

They will have to seek treatment at hospitals arranged by the government. Each visitor will be allowed to bring no more than three attendants with them.

The caretakers are subject to the same screening process as their clients.

After treatment, the visitors will be placed under quarantine for 14 days at the government-sanctioned hospitals before they are discharged.

Meanwhile, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the public health permanent secretary, and senior health officials gave their assurance at a press briefing that if a second wave of COVID-19 infections hits the country, the Public Health Ministry was well equipped to deal with it.

“There are enough medical resources and personnel to handle 1,000 patients per day,” he added.

“Therefore, if there is a second wave of infections, we are confident we can control it.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Pascale | 17 July 2020 - 11:39:43 

...quarantine is definitely not an option for most tourists.

Pascale | 17 July 2020 - 11:35:59 

The medical tourism will distribute near zero to the economy.If they don't come up soon with a plan on how to allow foreign tourists back to Thailand, then all what tourists will see in the near future are empty shops,closed down hotels and so on.There will always be a chance of new infections,but they need to take that risk.A test before arrival and a test on arrival could lower the risk,but

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man arrested for stealing more than 90 batteries from mobile network relay boxes
Australian embassy to provide letters to assist visa extensions
NSC insists virus cases won’t be used to extend decree
Baht erodes further after Somkid’s exit
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Own Phuket Covid rules sought after Bangkok coronavirus scare! || July 16
Football coach in Phuket arrested for two-year overstay
No more SSO payout for jobless subscribers
Bringing technology home
Police suspect alcohol as motorbike ghostrider hits taxi head-on in the fast lane
Phuket seeks own health rules after COVID scares in Bangkok, Rayong
Somkid quits ahead of Cabinet reshuffle
DSI Chinese bigwigs open illegal firms
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Unemployment highest on record! Two year economic recovery? || July 15
Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption
Tourism minister confirms Phuket, Phi Phi, Samui to be proposed for ‘Travel Bubbles’

 

Phuket community
‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

@ematt. Not so fast,Sir. Speaking and knowing the truth about Phuket has nothing to do with bloated,...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

@ematt, we may expect that during this all over Thailand unemployment crisis, many Thai have to supp...(Read More)

Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

@mgb, Until a certain extend I agree with you. However, name me 1 South East Asian country that is ...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

Well no domestic Thai tourists will want to visit Phuket if they read the PN comments section, and f...(Read More)

No more SSO payout for jobless subscribers

Confusing piece PN. Are you talking about those people who had worked fewer than 26 days or about ev...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

After the spell/grammar police,we now have a "forum rules" police too.Good to see that eve...(Read More)

Australian embassy to provide letters to assist visa extensions

You're not going to get anywhere with Phuket immigration without a signature on your letter, so ...(Read More)

Baht erodes further after Somkid’s exit

Finally some good news for tourism, if there were any that is. Hell, by the time the tourists do com...(Read More)

Medical tourism plan to go ahead

...quarantine is definitely not an option for most tourists....(Read More)

Medical tourism plan to go ahead

The medical tourism will distribute near zero to the economy.If they don't come up soon with a p...(Read More)

 

Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 