Nationwide emergency medical response strengthened with donation of 14,000 spinal boards

A donation of medical supplies worth over US$1.1 million consisting of 14,000 spinal boards has been donated to the Thai Ministry of Public Health and National Emergency Medicine Foundation.

charitySafetyCommunity

By Advertorial

Sunday 26 March 2023, 11:00AM

Photo: Living Waters Phuket Foundation

The gifting of critical emergency medical equipment will be used to support healthcare initiatives across Thailand, and was a joint effort by Living Waters Phuket Foundation, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and St Joseph Foundation.

Medical spinal boards are used by emergency responders and healthcare providers, and can make a significant difference in saving lives and preventing long-term disabilities. They are mainly used to immobilise the spine and provide support during transportation after a traumatic injury, accident or during evacuation efforts. In these types of situations, a spinal injury risk is present due to the forceful impact on the body. If the spinal cord is damaged it can lead to permanent paralysis or even death, therefore keeping the body immobilised is paramount.

The team handling the delivery efforts of the 14,000 donated spinal boards included Dr Opas Karkawinphong (Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health) together with Dr Pornthep Siriwana Rangsan (Chairman of the Board of National Emergency Medicine Foundation) and Dr Somkuan Harn Phatthanachaikul (Secretary of the National Emergency Medicine Foundation).

These spinal boards will support operating units in the emergency medical system nationwide, and the Ministry of Public Health has committed to accelerating delivery to health units across Thailand with an emphasis on areas with the greatest need first. Some of the initial rural provinces to receive these medical supplies will be across the Isan region of Northeastern Thailand, including Surin.

Living Waters Phuket Foundation, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and St Joseph Foundation expressed that this joint donation would directly help those in need of post trauma equipment across Thailand during emergencies or accidents. These boards were donated to specifically help those in rural provinces to get the level of medical care consistent with better-equipped regions.

Shaun Stenning, who founded Living Waters Phuket Foundation in November 2021, continues to put disadvantaged and vulnerable communities at the top of his agenda: “Having witnessed multiple accidents during my time in Thailand, I realised firsthand the need for emergency evacuation and safe transportation.”

Shaun elaborated further, “This is a natural extension of other medical supply and mobility work this Foundation has helped fund, including over 2,500 wheelchairs which have been supplied across Thailand.”

Living Waters Phuket Foundation works to unite the efforts of registered charities, foundations, private companies and government organisations with the aim of providing strategic and credible aid by issuing financial grants for projects in fields requiring essential relief, including sustainable food security, education, healthcare, renewable energy and environmental issues, in order to build brighter futures for communities in need across Thailand.

