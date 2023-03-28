Media outlets form alliance on election results coverage

BANGKOK: Thai media outlets have formed an alliance to cover unofficial results from polling stations during the May 14 general election in response to the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to use a non-real time official reporting format.

The Association of Digital Television Broadcasting announced on Monday (Mar 27) that it will cooperate as part of a campaign involving 50 media agencies, reports NNT.

The association’s president, Suphab Kleekachai, said the campaign aims to report the final, unofficial results from all polling stations across the country by 9:00pm, which is earlier than the target of 11:00pm set by the EC.

Adisak Limparungpatanakij, campaign director and advisor to the association, added that the tallies for party-list MPs should be reported by 7:00pm, while the leading candidate at each constituent should be reported by 9:00pm on the same evening.

The campaign will deploy 100,000 volunteers to report on unofficial results from all polling stations. They are currently recruiting additional volunteers, including observers from political parties and civic volunteers, to join the mission.

Data from 95,000 polling stations submitted by the volunteers will be processed at the campaign headquarters at Sripatum University in Bangkok and transmitted to TV stations and online news outlets.

The campaign is raising funds on the website D-Vote.com/TheWatcher and hopes to raise B12 million to cover operations at all polling stations nationwide.

The Election Commission (EC) set the general election for Sunday, May 14, with advanced voting a week earlier on Sunday, May 7.