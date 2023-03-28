333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Media outlets form alliance on election results coverage

Media outlets form alliance on election results coverage

BANGKOK: Thai media outlets have formed an alliance to cover unofficial results from polling stations during the May 14 general election in response to the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to use a non-real time official reporting format.

politics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 28 March 2023, 12:21PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

The Association of Digital Television Broadcasting announced on Monday (Mar 27) that it will cooperate as part of a campaign involving 50 media agencies, reports NNT.

The association’s president, Suphab Kleekachai, said the campaign aims to report the final, unofficial results from all polling stations across the country by 9:00pm, which is earlier than the target of 11:00pm set by the EC.

Adisak Limparungpatanakij, campaign director and advisor to the association, added that the tallies for party-list MPs should be reported by 7:00pm, while the leading candidate at each constituent should be reported by 9:00pm on the same evening.

The campaign will deploy 100,000 volunteers to report on unofficial results from all polling stations. They are currently recruiting additional volunteers, including observers from political parties and civic volunteers, to join the mission.

CBRE Phuket

Data from 95,000 polling stations submitted by the volunteers will be processed at the campaign headquarters at Sripatum University in Bangkok and transmitted to TV stations and online news outlets.

The campaign is raising funds on the website D-Vote.com/TheWatcher and hopes to raise B12 million to cover operations at all polling stations nationwide.

The Election Commission (EC) set the general election for Sunday, May 14, with advanced voting a week earlier on Sunday, May 7.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Old guy | 28 March 2023 - 14:36:32 

So, they all agreed to report election results the same way?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach
Army Region Chief inspects Phuket beaches
Kunming Airlines launches direct flights to Phuket
Ukraine gets new heavy tanks, Russia doubles down on nuke plans
Power bills go up for households, while industry enjoys a cut
Bolt, InDriver still illegal, say Phuket officials
Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket taxi skirmish, Phuket ‘Supermom’ fighter wins big, Shop owner urges police action || March 27
Man jumps off Thao Thepkasattri Bridge
Roadworks to hamper traffic near Phuket Immigration
Policeman offers rub downs to calm visitors
Fears for safety after beauty clinic owner assaulted, threatened at gunpoint
NBTC risks free World Cup coverage
Power outage to affect Nai Yang
Putin says will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

 

Phuket community
Army Region Chief inspects Phuket beaches

And I'm not sure what "former management" he was referring to, because as long as I ha...(Read More)

Army Region Chief inspects Phuket beaches

I've long held that the only way to lasso in the various mafias that do so much harm to Phuket&#...(Read More)

Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai

Kamala Pete, I will comment on the story. Here’s my comment: These kinds of stories are very upset...(Read More)

Bolt, InDriver still illegal, say Phuket officials

the "legal" taxis are the real threat to traffic, as they are driving recklessly and dange...(Read More)

Every day is the day! Phuket’s united call on Earth Hour 2023

Really? This story is only @ week late. Great reporting! ...(Read More)

Fears for safety after beauty clinic owner assaulted, threatened at gunpoint

Now there is the local constabulary at work. A dude pulls a gun in a public place, aims it in anger,...(Read More)

Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai

@KamalaPete Wondering what's more tiresome ? A reaction on comments or the moaning about ev...(Read More)

Power bills go up for households, while industry enjoys a cut

Joke of the Day: Electric bills are going to increase even more because of an increase the tariff th...(Read More)

Fears for safety after beauty clinic owner assaulted, threatened at gunpoint

@Kurt A "fantasy reaction"? No Kurt, I did quote your own words ! Maybe your memories are...(Read More)

Media outlets form alliance on election results coverage

So, they all agreed to report election results the same way? ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
Pacific Prime Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Laguna Phuket 2023
Ixina Thailand

 