THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Media bans lifted, military court cases transferred

THAILAND: Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has put his special powers to use one last time by lifting media bans and transferring all cases involving offences against his orders to civilian courts, ending the military rule which has been a subject of much criticism at home and abroad for the past five years.

politicsmilitary
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 10 July 2019, 09:02AM

A screenshot from TV footage shows Gen Prayut, together with commanders of the armed forces and the police chief, addressing the people on May 22, 2014 after seizing the ruling power. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

A screenshot from TV footage shows Gen Prayut, together with commanders of the armed forces and the police chief, addressing the people on May 22, 2014 after seizing the ruling power. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The court case and jurisdiction transfers are part of a sweeping order, expected to be his last, to repeal 66 of some 460 orders and announcements he has issued since the 2014 military coup.

With the cabinet list headed by him expected to be royally approved any minute now, the strongman who has held the country by his firm grip after the 2014 military coup for half a decade will continue to rule it for another four years, minus the special powers that grant him immunity for his actions in the past, present and future.

The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) will be constitutionally dissolved when the new cabinet is sworn in.

On Tuesday evening (July 9), The Royal Gazette published the No.9/2562 order of the NCPO chief.

“The NCPO issued announcements and orders to facilitate administration and national reform and to promote unity and reconciliation among people. Now that the implementation of some of them have been completed, they no longer serve a purpose,” reads the order.

For one thing, the order repeals announcements and orders by the NCPO and its chief putting some types of offences under the military court’s jurisdiction.

“All offences under the NCPO orders, whether committed before or after this order takes effect, will be in the jurisdiction of the courts of justice. The cases being tried by the military court will also be transferred to the courts of justice,” it reads.

Other orders repealed are those involving measures to solve illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing problems, appointments of some boards, and additional positions to accommodate NCPO officials.

QSI International School Phuket

It also sets up a new office called the Prime Minister’s Policy Management Office under the Secretariat of the Prime Minister to support his missions.

However, opposition members and critics have pointed out some of these orders have been enshrined in the new Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) law.

For instance, they say the restructured ISOC can summon and detain people for questioning without a warrant for several days if there is ground for suspicion, just like the NCPO did under Section 44 orders.

The media bans of some sorts have also been integrated into the amended computer crime law passed by the now-defunct National Legislative Assembly appointed by the NCPO, they say.

 

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Governor orders PM visit to be ‘perfect’
Future Forward forges ahead with charter changes
Royal Rainmakers on standby in Phuket despite three failed attempts
Outsider PM touted as impasse breaker
SPECIAL REPORT: Phuket election results to stand, vote count confirmed manually
Security personnel slain inside Pattani school during classes
Prawit blames BRN for Songkhla bomb blast
Southern peace talks advance on 15-year anniversary
Chalerm says regime leaves ‘bad legacies’
Parties call for constitution to be ripped up
Political activity ban to end Tuesday
Cops, PM renew tizzy over rap song
Police mull charges against viral rap stars
A ‘Headache’ for Thai junta
CSD charges ‘traitorous’ T-shirt seller

 

Phuket community
Phuket Airport underpass on target for October opening

Any guesses as to where the next underpass will be constructed? Seems they like using them to mess u...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

I've had much worse food poisoning in Australia than I ever have in Asia. Fed up with clowns bla...(Read More)

ANY SHIPMENT… ANY WHERE

I am looking for a good insurance in order to transport my car via a ferry from Singapore to Turkey....(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Really, are you kidding me, you are both a special kind of stupid.. !!!...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

The rescuer Amnad Chuasaman should have been recognized as a hero by Mr Prayuth, instead of an absu...(Read More)

18 Phuket police to be transferred in reshuffle

Christy...you know why. Because the local police couldn't care less about anything you or any o...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Thailand will be deeply saddened that Ms.Barnes and Mr.Prick are not coming to Thailand anymore.Luck...(Read More)

TAT targets 10% growth in 2020, quality markets and responsible tourism set as key criteria

The censored news this year has been the consistent decline in tourism. Easy to see, too. Just loo...(Read More)

The Dugong Show: 24-hour webcast shows Thailand’s star sea cows

please verify the website. I am getting a very strong message from AdGuard that this is a Phishing l...(Read More)

PM Prayut officially opens Chalong Underpass

3 days? I read only about 1 day. Worried about the costs ? Thinking you have to pay partly for it ? ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Save Now Stay Later
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Thai Residential

 