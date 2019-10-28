THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Meat-hauling pickup slams into power pole

Meat-hauling pickup slams into power pole

PHUKET: A man and a woman were left pinned inside the pickup truck they were travelling in to deliver fresh meat to Phuket Town early yesterday morning (Oct 27) after the pickup slammed into a roadside power pole.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 28 October 2019, 10:21AM

The pickup truck hit the power pole on Thepkrasattri Rd just north of the Heroines Monument just before 5am yesterday (Oct 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

The pickup truck hit the power pole on Thepkrasattri Rd just north of the Heroines Monument just before 5am yesterday (Oct 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

The pickup truck loaded with fresh meat bound for Phuket Town hit the power pole on Thepkrasattri Rd just north of the Heroines Monument just before 5am yesterday (Oct 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

The pickup truck loaded with fresh meat bound for Phuket Town hit the power pole on Thepkrasattri Rd just north of the Heroines Monument just before 5am yesterday (Oct 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

The pickup truck loaded with fresh meat bound for Phuket Town hit the power pole on Thepkrasattri Rd just north of the Heroines Monument just before 5am yesterday (Oct 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

The pickup truck loaded with fresh meat bound for Phuket Town hit the power pole on Thepkrasattri Rd just north of the Heroines Monument just before 5am yesterday (Oct 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

Rescue workers safely recovered the driver, Apichat Kednakorn, and his passenger, Somporn Chotchuang, from the vehicle and transported both to Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers safely recovered the driver, Apichat Kednakorn, and his passenger, Somporn Chotchuang, from the vehicle and transported both to Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers safely recovered the driver, Apichat Kednakorn, and his passenger, Somporn Chotchuang, from the vehicle and transported both to Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers safely recovered the driver, Apichat Kednakorn, and his passenger, Somporn Chotchuang, from the vehicle and transported both to Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup truck loaded with fresh meat bound for Phuket Town hit the power pole on Thepkrasattri Rd just north of the Heroines Monument just before 5am yesterday (Oct 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

The pickup truck loaded with fresh meat bound for Phuket Town hit the power pole on Thepkrasattri Rd just north of the Heroines Monument just before 5am yesterday (Oct 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

The pickup truck loaded with fresh meat bound for Phuket Town hit the power pole on Thepkrasattri Rd just north of the Heroines Monument just before 5am yesterday (Oct 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

The pickup truck loaded with fresh meat bound for Phuket Town hit the power pole on Thepkrasattri Rd just north of the Heroines Monument just before 5am yesterday (Oct 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of the Thalang Police was notified of the accident, in the southbound lane of Thepkrasattri Rd across from the Thai Watsadu store in Srisoonthorn, just north of the Heroines Monument, at 5am.

Officers along with Kusoldham rescue workers and an EMS team from Thalang Hospital arrived at the scene to find a Bangkok-registered grey Toyota Vigo pickup truck still embedded into the power pole.

Fresh meat had spilled over the road and even into the cab of the pickup.

Rescue workers safely recovered the driver, Apichat Kednakorn, and his passenger, Somporn Chotchuang, from the vehicle and transported both to Thalang Hospital.

Mr Apichat escaped with only minor injuries while Ms Somporn was obviously more affected by the impact, but appeared to have suffered not broken bones.

Mr Apichat told police that he and Ms Somporn were delivering the fresh meat from Baan Takhli in Tambon Thai Meuang, Takua Thung District, Phang Nga province to Phuket Town when he fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident.

At last report it was not confirmed whether any charges would be pressed for the accident.

