333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

McTominay stars as Scotland down Spain, Croatia see off Turkey

McTominay stars as Scotland down Spain, Croatia see off Turkey

FOOTBALL: Scott McTominay scored twice as Scotland claimed a famous 2-0 victory over Spain at Hampden Park in Euro 2024 qualifying yesterday (Mar 28), while Croatia won in Turkey.

FootballEuros
By AFP

Wednesday 29 March 2023, 10:00AM

Scott McTominay secured a memorable victory for Scotland with two goals. Photo: AFP

Scott McTominay secured a memorable victory for Scotland with two goals. Photo: AFP

Steve Clarke’s Scotland won their opening match in Group A 3-0 against Cyprus on Saturday but usurped that result with a stunning performance against three-time European champions Spain.

It was their first victory over Spain since 1984 and probably their best result since beating France in 2007.

“The manager said before getting on the bus for the stadium: ‘This is your chance to create a legacy as a Scotland player’,” said McTominay.

“These are the sort of nights in 20-30 years you remember as a player. When you watch back the game you say I was there. It’s what the game is about.”

Manchester United midfielder McTominay gave the hosts a dream start by slotting home Andrew Robertson’s cutback in the seventh minute.

Ryan Christie went close to a second before Joselu, who scored twice on his debut against Norway at the weekend, hit the crossbar for Spain.

Lyndon Dykes missed a golden chance to double the Scots’ advantage in first-half added time, but dinked the ball over the bar after racing through on goal.

McTominay made no such mistake six minutes after the restart, though, drilling home a fine left-footed volley after excellent work from Kieran Tierney.

Spain piled on late pressure but failed to create many clear-cut chances as Scotland held on to the delight of a raucous crowd in Glasgow.

The loss is a serious early setback for new Spain coach Luis de la Fuente who took over from Luis Enrique following a World Cup last-16 exit to Morocco.

“It’s clear that the two chances they had they put away and we tried, we hit the woodwork twice, we had a lot of chances, above all in the first half,” Spain midfielder Rodri told Teledeporte.

“We have to improve these lapses, and these things that cost us against these teams.”

Scotland are top of a difficult Group A that also includes Erling Haaland’s Norway and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia.

Pro Property Partners

The Georgians played out a 1-1 draw with Norway in the other Group A game in Batumi.

The Scandinavians took the lead through Alexander Sorloth, playing in place of the injured Haaland, in the 15th minute.

But Metz forward Georges Mikautadze equalised on the hour mark to ensure Georgia did not start their bid to qualify for a first major tournament with a defeat.

“It would have been worse if we had stood here and not created chances. We had some incredible chances today. That’s life,” said Norway coach Stale Solbakken.

Croatia beat Turkey

World Cup semi-finalists Croatia eased to an impressive 2-0 win in Turkey to kickstart their Group D campaign after an opening draw with Wales.

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic netted a first-half double with both goals coming from Mario Pasalic assists.

Croatia are level on four points with Wales after Rob Page’s side beat Latvia 1-0 for their first win since the retirement of Gareth Bale.

Striker Kieffer Moore headed home the winning goal for a dominant Wales in the 41st minute.

Switzerland made it two wins from two games in Group I with a comfortable 3-0 success against Israel.

Goals from Ruben Vargas, Zeki Amdouni and Silvan Widmer helped the Swiss follow up a 5-0 thrashing of Belarus in style.

Romania also boast a 100 percent record in the group after edging out Belarus 2-1, while Kosovo have two points from as many matches after a 1-1 draw with Andorra.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pornpawee captures 2nd World Tour title in Basel
Bagnaia avoids Marquez mayhem to win MotoGP opener in Portugal
Conte leaves Tottenham ‘by mutual agreement’
Nelson Piquet fined for racist blast at Hamilton
Supermom Allycia defends ONE Atomweight Muay Thai title
Thailand makes AFC Beach Soccer history
Andaman claim Phuket T20 title
Tekkim Cup football tournament underway in Phuket
Trans women banned from female athletics
Kane leads England to win in Italy, Ronaldo sets new caps record as Portugal cruise
Credit Suisse collapse leaves sports sponsorships in limbo
MotoGP champion Bagnaia ready to start fast as healthy Marquez frets
Radetic, Antoniak win Waterjet Offshore Championships
Saka stars as rampant Arsenal move eight points clear
Perez perfect in dominant Saudi win

 

Phuket community
Medical tourism can boost Phuket 2028 Expo hopes, says PM

Phuket may not be perfect. But Expo Phuket 2028 will help Phuket if given a chance ...(Read More)

All choked up on bad air

Its not so much the farmers its more thw rat catchers. People in the country eat field mice and eve...(Read More)

Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach

This filth has been oozing into Kamala Bay for decades, and the useless wastewater plant was put in ...(Read More)

Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach

It is no surprise that this recurring problem never gets fixed, because there is no professionalism ...(Read More)

Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach

Has anyone actually been inside the 'wastewater treatment plant' on the Pak Bang Canal in Ka...(Read More)

Bolt, InDriver still illegal, say Phuket officials

We are in Phuketland, which has its own rules at all levels. The government in Bangkok has no power...(Read More)

Bolt, InDriver still illegal, say Phuket officials

Another instance of the inmates running the asylum. Impotent governance allows the Mafia to call the...(Read More)

Army Region Chief inspects Phuket beaches

And I'm not sure what "former management" he was referring to, because as long as I ha...(Read More)

Army Region Chief inspects Phuket beaches

I've long held that the only way to lasso in the various mafias that do so much harm to Phuket&#...(Read More)

Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai

Kamala Pete, I will comment on the story. Here’s my comment: These kinds of stories are very upset...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Pacific Prime Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023

 