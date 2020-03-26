Kata Rocks
McGregor gives one million euros for protective hospital equipment

MMA/UFC: Conor McGregor has spent one million euros (36 million baht) on protective equipment for hospital staff treating patients with the coronavirus in Ireland.

MMA
By AFP

Thursday 26 March 2020, 01:15PM

Conor McGregor has paid one million euros to give hospital staff protective equipment. Photo: AFP

Conor McGregor has paid one million euros to give hospital staff protective equipment. Photo: AFP

McGregor sent a message to the Republic of Ireland’s Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and revealed the contents on his Twitter page.

Donohoe had written to McGregor asking him to tell his 7.9 million Twitter followers to practise social distancing.

“Today I am purchasing myself, one million euro worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region. Our most affected region, to this date,” McGregor said.

“St James’s, Mater, Tallaght, Beaumont, Vincent’s (hospitals). Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe!”

McGregor called on the Irish government to go further in their efforts to fight the virus and implement more stringent lock-down measures.

“I feel like we are moving in the right way, it just feels to me like it is not all the way,” he said.

“I urge all the way! ‘All in’ is the term we must use here. Bit by bit will cost us lives.

“To see what is happening here in Ireland and all across the globe is heartbreaking to me. I pray.

“God speed Minister and thank you for the message, and your service to our nation.”

