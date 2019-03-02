PHUKET: Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana officially opened the 21st annual Phuket Food Festival at Saphan Hin yesterday (Mar 1).

culturetourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 March 2019, 05:33PM

As well as upholding Phuket Town’s title of “Gastronomy City” as bestowed by Unesco in 2015, leading Phuket to join the ranks of 18 other cities around the world recognised as such, the event will also support the important MICE tourism industry.

The festival is aimed at promoting the different types of street food that Phuket has to offer over a period of seven days from Mar 1 to Mar 7, between 4pm-10pm.

Mayor Somjai announced yesterday, “This 21st Phuket Food Festival will put on show the local food of Phuket and is expected to generate more than B10 million.”

The President of Phuket Food Seller Club, Mr Sucha Liewrungroj, who was also in attendance, said, “This festival is possible because of the cooperation of the various members of the Phuket Food Seller Club, establish 26 years ago.

“We want to help support and promote tourism to increase tourism revenues and improve the economy of the city.” he said.

“There are more than 100 booths offering a vast array of street food at the festival,” he added.

Mayor Somjai spoke of Unesco’s decision to name Phuket as a “Gastronomy City” highlighting the importance of keeping the food clean, safe and delicious.

“We hope that the festival will attract tourists as we want everyone to taste our food,” Mayor Somjai said.