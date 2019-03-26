THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Mayor announces plan to prevent water crisis

PHUKET: Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana warned of water sources on the island running dry and announced the second plan for emergency drought preparations yesterday (Mar 25) at a meeting held at the Phuket City Municipality Office.

agricultureconstructionnatural-resourcesdisastersweathertourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 March 2019, 05:40PM

Mayor Somjai (second from right) announces plans to address the water shortages on the island. Photo: Phuket PR

Mayor Somjai (right) at the meeting held at the Phuket City Municipality Office on March 25. Photo: Phuket PR

The mayor highlighted the importance of water preservation during the annual dry months on the island.

“The months of January to April are known to be dry months in Phuket,” she said. “There are more than 18,096 houses that Phuket City Municipality is responsible for and we use raw water from both private and government reservoirs to provide the tap water to all.”

“There are three main water reservoirs in Phuket with a total production capacity to supply about 23,000 cubic meters per day,” the mayor explained.

“If the rains do not come soon, we will not have enough water left in the reservoirs. Therefore we must begin efforts to prevent a drought crisis. I urge people to please follow this plan,” she stressed.

1. Please store water in a water container for use in case water supply becomes weak or stops

2. Please use water sparingly and regularly check for leaking or broken pipes to reduce unnecessary water loss.

3. If water sources do not increase, Phuket City Municipality will reduce the mains water pressure between the hours of 10am and 5pm every day. This will have more of an impact on areas that are far from water sources or on high ground as water may not flow to such areas at certain times.

Water sources used by Phuket City Municipality are fast running dry, Mayor Somjai said.
At the current rates of consumption, one on Damrong Rd will last just 36 days, and another at Suan Luang (King's Park) will last 54 days.

“Water distribution points have been set up at three locations in Phuket Town: 1) DDPM office on Kra Rd; 2) DDPM office near the corner of Soi Pha-niang and Yaowarat Rd; 3) Phuket City Water Plant at Suan Luang Park.

“If people are in urgent need of water, please call the (Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation) DDPM hotline 199 or Phuket City Municipality on 076-211111 or the Phuket City Municipality hotline 1132 for help,” the mayor said.

 

 

