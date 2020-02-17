THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Maybank Championship postponed due to coronavirus

Maybank Championship postponed due to coronavirus

GOLF: The Maybank Championship, due to take place at Saujana Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from April 16-19 has been postponed due to the outbreak of Corona-virus (Covid-19).

Golf
By The Phuket News

Monday 17 February 2020, 12:22PM

Australia’s Scott Hend lifts the Maybank Championship trophy on March 24, 2019. This year’s championship has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP

Australia’s Scott Hend lifts the Maybank Championship trophy on March 24, 2019. This year’s championship has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP

The Asian Tour and European Tour accepted a request from title sponsor and promoter Maybank to postpone the Maybank Championship.

Discussions are ongoing with all parties looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament later this season.

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour said: “We respect the decision made by the various key stakeholders of the Maybank Championship. We understand their concerns over the evolving Covid-19 situation which is a major international health issue and we look forward to the return of the Maybank Championship when the situation normalises.”

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Datuk Abdul Farid Alias, Group President & CEO of Maybank, said: “The decision to postpone the Maybank Championship was made after intense deliberation and careful consideration in the interest of all the players, visitors, working teams and partners.

“The postponement of the Maybank Championship was not an easy decision to make, however, the safety of all stakeholders takes precedence, and we want to ensure that any risk of possible exposure to Covid-19 is mitigated. We will monitor the situation and work closely with the European and Asian Tours, as well as our other partners, as we plan for our return in the future.”

- Asian Tour

