THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Maya Bay to remain closed till mid-2021

BANGKOK: The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation decided yesterday (May 8) to extend the closure of world-famous Maya Bay for another two years. It is now due to reopen in the middle of 2021.

tourismnatural-resourcesenvironment
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 9 May 2019, 09:01AM

Maya Bay is closed for another two years. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Maya Bay is closed for another two years. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The decision was made after a trial closure that began on June 1 last year resulted in ecological recovery.

Other islands and beaches in the national park (Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi) will remain open to tourists.

Maya Bay is just 250 metres long and 15m wide. Its popularity soared after the release 19 years ago of Hollywood flick The Beach, starring heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio, as some scenes were filmed there. This resulted in 5,000 tourists turning up there a day at the peak of its fame.

Asst Prof Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a Kasetsart University marine biologist and member of the national park’s committee, said the closure extension was warranted because the department needs to not only protect the environment but also develop more facilities there including a walking board, a dock for tourist boats, toilets, and a residence for officials. An e-ticket system will also be put in place for when it reopens, he said.

Prof Thon said the number of daily visitors will be limited to 2,400 a day in peak season. Time limits are also likely to be put in place, he added.

An online booking system will be introduced with Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park to serve as a pilot project, he noted.

This aims to limit the number of visitors and reduce corruption, making sure all entry fees are fed into state coffers.

Laguna Golf Phuket

In another development, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources found a dead female dugong on Koh Libong in Trang. The waters around the province are a known habitat of the marine mammal.

An initial autopsy showed the dugong died due to respiratory system failure, the department said.

There are around 210 dugong in the area, mostly off the coast of Trang in the Andaman.

The number is up from 169 in 2017.

The growing population is seen as a result of cooperation between officials and local communities, notably a ban of the use of destructive fishing gear in the animals' known habitats.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Maya Bay closure ‘indefinite’, national park chief confirms
Local residents dive in to clean filthy Patong canal
Popular Klong Mudong overwhelmed with wastewater
TAT warns tour operators advance notice needed to enter Similan Islands National Park
Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash
Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety
Court gives Similan Islands green light to limit visitors
Kamala to get B58mn wastewater plant
Kalim beach cleanup staged as rubble remains
Phuket Water Authority to propose water rations as ‘water-saving option’
Phuket Opinion: Up the creek
Cherng Talay’s first local wastewater treatment plants come online
Bangkok Asia-Europe Meeting to target marine waste
Officials turn to ozone to help clear Bang Tao canal wastewater stench
Black water flows across Kamala Beach

 

Phuket community
Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

To report a case is one thing,to follow up could be a real problem for the investigator and family. ...(Read More)

Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision

On photo: And there is the chinese tourist standing, with luggage for 2. Welcome on Phuket island we...(Read More)

Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision

Wow...the only thing shocking about this is that it has been a few days since a minivan almost kille...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Totally understand why they are under lock and key. It's not like they poured gasoline on their...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Taxi drivers kill people and are still working having not been charged yet but catch some fish and s...(Read More)

Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

Well done. Too bad the RTP's traffic enforcement arm can't be as active and effective as th...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Tour guide was not working as tour guide ( 'believed' by RTP). Will not be charged for that....(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

There are plenty of laws already in place in Thailand, The problem is with enforcement. RTP are path...(Read More)

Dogs with jobs: The difference between emotional support, therapy and service dogs

ALL pets (especially dogs) are emotional support animals. That's the whole point of having a pet...(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

Well it would be nice. In reality though it needs to be implemented and enforced. Japan has a huge n...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ride 4 Kids 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket

 