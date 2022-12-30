British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Maya Bay to close in January for jetty repairs

Maya Bay to close in January for jetty repairs

PHUKET: Maya Bay, which reopened to tourists on Oct 1 this year after another period on “natural rehabilitation”, will be closed once again next month, but this time only for two days – Jan 15-16.


By The Phuket News

Friday 30 December 2022, 05:33PM

Maya Bay in early 2022. Photo: Joyce Nantiskarn via DNP

Maya Bay in early 2022. Photo: Joyce Nantiskarn via DNP

Maya Bay in early 2022. Photo: DNP

Maya Bay in early 2022. Photo: DNP

Maya Bay in early 2022. Photo: DNP

Maya Bay in early 2022. Photo: DNP

Maya Bay in early 2022. Photo: DNP

Maya Bay in early 2022. Photo: DNP

Official announcement posted on DNP Facebook page last night. Image: DNP / Facebook

Official announcement posted on DNP Facebook page last night. Image: DNP / Facebook

« »

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) announced the closure on it’s Facebook page at 9.51pm yesterday (Dec 29). The notice shared by the DNP had been signed by Theekawut Sriburin, head of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park in Krabi.

According to the notice, Maya Bay and Loh Samah Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley would be both closed for public on Jan 15-16. The official reason for the closure was given as repairing the floating jetty at Loh Samah, the only legally allowed gateway to Maya Bay now.

Entering the bay directly from the sea had been banned several years ago due to environmental reasons and necessity to manage tourists arrivals to the landmark, which gained international fame after “The Beach” with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The closure is based on the provision of Section 20 of the National Parks Act 2563 (2020), namely – safety reasons.

Maya Bay was closed for visitors in 2018 by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. It reopened on Jan 1, 2022, but then was closed again to give the ecosystemn extra time for recovery ahead of high season.

As many marine experts admit, the 2018-2022 break, which was three and a half years long, had helped turn back the clock and restore Maya Bay’s marine ecology, resulting in healthier coral reefs and reutrn of the long-absent blacktip reef sharks.

According to current guidlines ans regulations, up to 380 tourists can visit the island every hour, and advance bookings are required. Visitors are required to get off their boats at Loh Sama Bay at the back of the island and walk five minutes along a wooden trail to Maya Bay. Swimming activity is prohibited in the bay, no boats except for DNP’s vessels are allowed to enter the bay.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Navy confirms finding two more bodies of foreigners off Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Year festivals begin, Phuket expects B100bn, Apologies for alleged bribery || December 30
Navy retrieves two bodies off Racha Noi, searches for two more
Poll: Minority agree with 4am pub closing
Phuket police launch anti-crime drive for New Year
Seven Days of Danger safety campaign underway in Phuket
Rescuers scour gutted Cambodian casino after devastating fire
Tourists arrive as Phuket New Year festivals begin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport fall, Ex-vendor gets a helping hand, Thailand preps for Chinese market || December 29
Gradual arrival of Chinese expected, no COVID test, says Anutin
Yacht goes missing off Nai Harn coast
Global alarm grows over China’s COVID surge
Call for tourist booster shots as Chinese return
Bangla noodle vendor shot by cop given new work to support own family
Stranded in Phuket, American man, 35, dies after plunge at airport

 

Phuket community
Phuket police launch anti-crime drive for New Year

After the tea money is distributed, how many of the 350 are still clean enough and available to arre...(Read More)

Seven Days of Danger safety campaign underway in Phuket

That whole 7 Day Danger thing, including the photo sessions(!) is so Thai ingrained that all papers ...(Read More)

Seven Days of Danger safety campaign underway in Phuket

...That U-turn near shooting range on road to Kata Hill is very dangerous. ( own experience) High Sp...(Read More)

Seven Days of Danger safety campaign underway in Phuket

Yeaaah, the 7 days of Phuket Danger Opera started. Will try hard to make the charade a 'figure s...(Read More)

Seven Days of Danger safety campaign underway in Phuket

7 days of BS- I guess the Kamala ambulances are just doing blue light noodle runs!...(Read More)

Gradual arrival of Chinese expected, no COVID test, says Anutin

Kachinggggg!...(Read More)

Yacht goes missing off Nai Harn coast

GPS trackers are cheap and easy to conceal. Any sensible owner of such a high-value item should have...(Read More)

Call for tourist booster shots as Chinese return

JohnC, Probably Thai Officialdom warned Thai for incoming money making tourist waves, did advice the...(Read More)

Gradual arrival of Chinese expected, no COVID test, says Anutin

3 years on and we're still talking about this nonsense...(Read More)

Gradual arrival of Chinese expected, no COVID test, says Anutin

No need for special rules for a country with the biggest outbreak at present- and this is a potentia...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
CBRE Phuket
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential

 