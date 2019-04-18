THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Maya Bay closure ‘indefinite’, national park chief confirms

PHUKET: The Chief of the Hat Nopparat – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, Worapoj Lomlim, today denounced reports that he is considering keeping May Bay closed to tourists for at least five years, and stressed that no estimate of when the world-famous bay will reopen has been considered at this stage.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 18 April 2019, 06:01PM

National park and marine conservation staff inspect the coral regrowth in Maya Bay. Photo: Hat Nopparat – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park

National park and marine conservation staff inspect the coral regrowth in Maya Bay. Photo: Hat Nopparat – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park

National park and marine conservation staff inspect the coral regrowth in Maya Bay. Photo: Hat Nopparat – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park

National park and marine conservation staff inspect the coral regrowth in Maya Bay. Photo: Hat Nopparat – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park

The world-famous beach inside Maya Bay. Photo: Hat Nopparat – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park

The world-famous beach inside Maya Bay. Photo: Hat Nopparat – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park

Some areas will need a lot longer to recover from environmental damage. Photo: Hat Nopparat – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park

Some areas will need a lot longer to recover from environmental damage. Photo: Hat Nopparat – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park

“I never said that Maya Bay might be kept closed for up to five years to recover. Nothing has changed. I ask other media to fix their facts,” Mr Worapoj told The Phuket News this afternoon (April 18).

The news reports making the claims circulated in the Thai media last night.

“I don’t know how this news came to be published in this way, because I do not have the authority to declare Maya Bay open or closed,” he said.

Mr Worapoj confirmed that the marine ecosystem within the bay is recovering from environmental damage caused by years of heavy overtourism, which saw thousands of visitors trample the sands and damage the corals each day.

“The ecological system in Maya Bay is getting better. It has improved very much now that is has been closed (since June 1 last year, see story here). Blacktip reef sharks have returned and the corals are continuing to regrow,” he said.

Asked when he believed Maya Bay might reopen to tourists again, Mr Worapoj said, “Everything depends on how well the bay recovers naturally.

“I can’t confirm when it will reopen. As I said, it is not within my power to reopen it,” he repeated.

 

 

Phuket community
Boy, 14, killed as Phuket suffers worst Songkran road safety record in years

Don't expect a serious reaction as respons from Governor and other top brass who are responsible...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead

Reading the final Phuket road accident reports ( and that are just the official ones) it justified t...(Read More)

Outsider PM touted as impasse breaker

Elections done, the army couldn't delay it any longer. But now they control the deadlock, the &#...(Read More)

Filipino killed by drunk driver

...what are your 'both counts' ? And: What license matter? And what is strange this foreigne...(Read More)

American, Thai partner in hiding, fearful of charges for seastead south of Phuket

Capt B is right about the thai exclusive economic zone. But what a missed chance for thai government...(Read More)

Local residents dive in to clean filthy Patong canal

If the other 99% of locals disposed of their rubbish properly then K. Theerapong wouldn't have t...(Read More)

American, Thai partner in hiding, fearful of charges for seastead south of Phuket

Mr Chad & Mrs Nadia did not design, construct, positioned, paid for anything of that kind. The b...(Read More)

AirAsia’s failed ad campaign is a reminder of the perils of word play

What a fun story, linguistic confusion meets cultural clash. This current example being triggered by...(Read More)

American, Thai partner in hiding, fearful of charges for seastead south of Phuket

haha...a threat to national security? More like using a sledge hammer to crack open a peanut by a ty...(Read More)

American, Thai partner in hiding, fearful of charges for seastead south of Phuket

If it was China building another army base and loading it with weapons, they would tell Thailand to ...(Read More)

 

