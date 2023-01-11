Pro Property Partners
May 5 approved as extra holiday

BANGKOK: The Cabinet has approved Friday May 5 as an additional holiday in order to create a four-day weekend to boost domestic tourism.

culturetourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 11 January 2023, 11:10AM

People flock back to Bangkok after the New Year holidays on Jan 2, with many waiting for taxis at the Bangkok Bus Terminal in Chatuchak district. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

May 5 will bridge the gap between Coronation Day, which falls on Thursday, May 4, and the weekend, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said before the Cabinet meeting at Government House yesterday (Jan 10).

The four-day holiday will help spur the economy, especially the tourism sector, the Bangkok Post reports deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul as saying.

The government’s announcement of additional holidays will help state enterprises and the public and private sectors plan their work in advance, she said.

With May 5 added as an extra holiday, the country now has 24 public holidays in 2023, five of which are substitution holidays.

