It also acknowledged 19 official public holidays. In addition to the 16 official holidays during the reign of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, three more holidays were added – His Majesty the King’s Birthday (July 28), Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday (June 3) and King Bhumibol Adulyadej Memorial Day (Oct 13).
The 19 holidays are:
- New Year’s Day (Jan 1)
- Makha Bucha Day (full moon in February)
- Chakri Memorial Day (April 6)
- Songkran (April 13-15)
- Coronation Day (May 4)
- Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day (May, to be specified)
- Visakha Bucha Day (full moon in May)
- Queen’s Birthday (June 3)
- Asaha Bucha Day (full moon in July)
- Beginning of Lent Day (first waning moon in July)
- King’s Birthday (July 28)
- Queen Mother’s Birthday and National Mother’s Day (Aug 12)
- King Bhumibol Memorial Day (Oct 13)
- King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day (Oct 23)
- King Bhumibol’s Birthday Anniversary, National Day and National Father’s Day (Dec 5)
- Constitution Day (Dec 10)
- New Year’s Eve (Dec 31).
