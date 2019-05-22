THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
May 4 approved as Coronation Day

BANGKOK: The cabinet has approved the designation of May 4 as the Coronation Day and public holiday.

culture
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 22 May 2019, 09:03AM

Visitors look at photos of the May 4-6 coronation of His Majesty the King at an exhibition honouring the monarch at Siam Paragon in Bangkok on May 14 this year. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

It also acknowledged 19 official public holidays. In addition to the 16 official holidays during the reign of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, three more holidays were added – His Majesty the King’s Birthday (July 28), Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday (June 3) and King Bhumibol Adulyadej Memorial Day (Oct 13).

The 19 holidays are:

  • New Year’s Day (Jan 1)
  • Makha Bucha Day (full moon in February)
  • Chakri Memorial Day (April 6)
  • Songkran (April 13-15)
  • Coronation Day (May 4)
  • Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day (May, to be specified)
  • Visakha Bucha Day (full moon in May)
  • Queen’s Birthday (June 3)
  • Asaha Bucha Day (full moon in July)
  • Beginning of Lent Day (first waning moon in July)
  • King’s Birthday (July 28)
  • Queen Mother’s Birthday and National Mother’s Day (Aug 12)
  • King Bhumibol Memorial Day (Oct 13)
  • King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day (Oct 23)
  • King Bhumibol’s Birthday Anniversary, National Day and National Father’s Day (Dec 5)
  • Constitution Day (Dec 10)
  • New Year’s Eve (Dec 31).

 

Read original story here.

 

 

