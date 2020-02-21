Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Maximum penalty sought for gold shop shooter

Maximum penalty sought for gold shop shooter

BANGKOK: Prosecutors are seeking the death sentence for Prasittichai Khaokaew, the school director-turned-killer who robbed a gold shop in Lop Buri last month.

murdercrimedeathpolice
By Bangkok Post

Friday 21 February 2020, 09:08AM

Prasittichai Khaokaew is detained by the Crime Suppression Division last month. Photo: CSD

Prasittichai Khaokaew is detained by the Crime Suppression Division last month. Photo: CSD

The Criminal Court was asked on Thursday (Feb 20) to try the 38-year-old over the armed robbery at Aurora Gold Shop in Robinson shopping centre on Jan 9, in which he shot dead three people – including a 2-year-old boy – and wounded four others.

Mr Prasittichai initially claimed he robbed the shop for "some excitement" in life. However, a source close to the investigation revealed he desperately needed money to settle debts of over B2 million.

According to investigators, Mr Prasittichai used a CZ P-01 gun borrowed from his father’s house and fitted with a silencer which he later threw into a river.

He made off with gold valued at about B635,000.

“We have to convince the court his confession doesn’t mean he has repented, it simply means he gave in to the weight of evidence,” deputy Criminal Litigation Department chief Phonchai Chonwanitkun said on Thursday.

“More importantly, his cooperation does not benefit the trial. But whether the suspect receives harsh penalties will depend upon the court,” Mr Phonchai said.

Prosecutors studied a police report sent on Feb 11 and decided to charge Mr Prasittichai with nine crimes, including killing a person to commit other offences, robbery, illegal possession of firearms, and firing a weapon without sound reason.

In a separate development, the mother of Danusorn Numcharoen, 28, who shot dead his ex-wife at a cosmetic surgery clinic in a Bangkok shopping mall on Tuesday, said her son had planned to harm Piyanut Chatthai, 28, following their divorce.

“He couldn’t forget his ex-wife even though they had split,” the mother said on Thursday as she visited Mr Danusorn in detention at Phayathai police station.

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket unemployment jumps 34% as virus fallout bites
COVID-19 to get ‘dangerous’ label in Thailand
PSU refloats solutions to Phuket water shortages
China reports 118 more COVID-19 deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Abortion decriminalised! Killer arrested after 13 years? Coronavirus update! || February 20
Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army
Single gunshot kills man and injures woman in Wichit
Chalong Underpass to close for maintenance
Phuket marine chief confident Phuket to remain strong as Asia cruise ships moved to Europe amid virus fears
Three Thais on ship have COVID-19
Malaysia 1MDB fugitive spotted in virus-hit Chinese city
Thai retail giant Central launches record-breaking IPO
Syringe stepped on at Layan Beach
Electricity outages to hit north Phuket, Koh Yao islands
China’s death toll hits 2,123 after Hubei province reports 108 more virus deaths

 

Phuket community
Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army

Why are in Rassada area around 200,000 people from other provinces allowed to live not registered, w...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Didn't care for the truth again Mr Ed but you continue to allow Insp K's drivel? Where did m...(Read More)

Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army

I seem to remember the Gov saying there were no shortages the other week. Now he wants us to conserv...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

I agree 100% with DeKaas...burning should be banned. These constant plastic trash fires pollute the...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass to close for maintenance

Maybe time to pay for the antivirus software also since the screens in/out of the underpass just kee...(Read More)

Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

haha...Dr's Jekyll and Hyde. Now Doctors of Medicine. ...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Dek, you are right...but this is about, if K commented, as you did, you, jor, and a couple of others...(Read More)

Police finally get their man after 13 years

I feel "sorry" for this man... after all he expressed remorse..... hang to bastard....(Read More)

Police finally get their man after 13 years

Isn't it disgusting how many of them suddenly feel remorse only after they are caught. Why don&#...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Rorri_2....Why would anyone with a functioning brain watch such garbage!...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
QSI - Cooking Competition
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Cassia Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 