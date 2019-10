Maxican Night at Speakeasy Yacht Club

Start From: Friday 1 November 2019, 05:30PM to Friday 1 November 2019, 09:00PM

Join the Mexican Night on the 1st November 2019, A La Carte Menu will be available! at Speakeasy Yacht Club, Royal Phuket Marina. 99 Baht only for selected Mexican beverage by the glass. Start From 5.30PM to 9PM. RSVP: 081 971 2082, Email: catherinem@royalphuketmarina.com