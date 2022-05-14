tengoku
MAV International Music Festival and Competition 2022

MAV International Music Festival and Competition 2022

Start From: Friday 27 May 2022, 06:00PM to Sunday 29 May 2022, 07:00AM

MAV International Music Festival and Competition 2022

MAV International Music Festival and Competition 2022

The 1st MAV International Music Festival and Competition 2022 will be hosted by Phuket School of Music from 27 to 29 May at PSM Recital Studio. The Festival will present performance recitals, workshops and a Music Competition for various instruments. Event highlights: Rhythms of Latin - Violin and Guitar Recital featuring Anna Konoplova and Gladwin Pantastico Piano Workshop - An introduction to research in music performance with examples from the ABRSM syllabus - by Dr Marie-Charline Foccroulle Secrets of a good piano by Steinway and Sons - hosted by Andrew Goh from Steinway Thailand For more information on the events of the festival and competition, please visit www.mav-festival.com Online ticket purchase: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mav-international-music-festival-and-competition-2022-tickets-337922093077

Person : Pintusorn Thongtan
Address : Phuket School of Music, 81 Moo 5, Chalermprakiet Ror-9 Road, #06A-2, Vichit, Muang, Phuket,

 

