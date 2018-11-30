THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Matthew Pond passes away

PHUKET: Matthew Pond, the News and Sports Editor at The Phuket News, has passed away after a brief battle against cancer. He suffered serious breathing difficulties at about 5am yesterday morning (Nov 29) and was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

By The Phuket News

Friday 30 November 2018, 04:32PM

Matthew, with his wife Marisa and son Joshua, earlier this year. Photo: Supplied with permission

Matthew, with his wife Marisa and son Joshua, earlier this year. Photo: Supplied with permission

Matthew was 47. He is survived by his wife, Marisa, and eight-year-old son, Joshua.

Funeral services for Matthew will be held at Wat Saensuk in Phuket Town (see map below) for three nights, starting tonight. Mass prayers each night will begin at 7pm.

His cremation is currently expected to be held on Monday, though a time for the service has yet to be confirmed.

All friends are welcome to attend.

Matthew’s sudden passing has taken an emotional toll on the staff at The Phuket News and everyone else who knew him well.

After joining The Phuket News team as a News Editor three years ago, Matthew, an avid Crystal Palace supporter from Croydon, London, also took on the role of Sports Editor, in which his love and support for all forms of sport shone.

EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019

While maintaining a strong commitment to his work, Matthew was also a shining example of a family man, a good father who spent valuable time with his son Joshua at football training sessions and tournaments on the island, and arranged family holidays at every opportunity.

Tributes have flowed online since news of his passing broke across social media yesterday.

“When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure,” wrote one friend.

“We have lost a true gentleman and consummate professional. Go in peace, Matt,” wrote Alasdair Forbes, former Executive Editor at The Phuket News.

To Marisa, Joshua and Matthew’s parents, our heartfelt condolences from the The Phuket News team and everyone else here at Class Act Media.

Farewell, Matt. We miss you.

 

 

Nasa12 | 30 November 2018 - 17:47:43 

RIP Matt ;(

