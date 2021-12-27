Matteo Bocelli to join Phuket New Year Countdown

PHUKET: Matteo Bocelli will join his world-renowned opera singer father Andrea Bocelli on stage for the Amazing Thailand @Phuket Countdown event for New Year’s Eve.

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 December 2021, 12:23PM

According to the official schedule for the night, Mr Bocelli and his son will take to the stage at 11:51pm and will join the official countdown to the New Year. Image: PR Phuket

Matteo, 24, is a rising star in classic music crossover with modern songs. His official first single, Solo, is produced by Grammy awards winner Jesse Shaktin for Capitol Records. His debut album will be released in 2022 on Capitol Records.

Matteo appears on Andrea Bocelli’s worldwide hit Fall On Me from the tenor’s album ‘Sì’, singing in English and Italian in a heartfelt tribute to each other. Matteo also sings on the album track ‘Ven a Mi’ with his father.

Matteo’s attendance was announced over the weekend at a press event in Phuket led by Tourism & Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. The full title of the event, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), is “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022, Amazing new Chapters @Phuket”.

The effort being put into the event, which has been incessantly promoted by government agencies for the past week, is to help in the economic recovery of Phuket through tourism. Mr Phiphat said.

Present at the press event were TAT Deputy Governor of Domestic Marketing Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong, Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong and heads of government agencies involved in the event.

Also present was Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon to explain the current state of infections and to assure of the COVID-prevention measures that will be in force at the event.

In his address to the press, Mr Phiphat highlighted the success of the Phuket Sandbox scheme for tourists to enter Thailand and the ongoing national effort in the mass vaccination campaign.

The TAT was organising such mega-events for New Year’s Eve at five locations in the country, Mr Phiphat said.

“Although the Omicron strain of COVID-19 will see more infections during the new year, I believe that Thai people will be able to adapt so that activities can be carried out in order to revitalise tourism and the economy,” he said.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is trying to promote travel in Thailand to high-end tourists with purchasing power, especially to promote tourism in the community, which will enhance the potential of tourism and expand the income to individual communities.

“If we are successful in attracting tourists, it is expected that in 2022 Thailand will see approximately B1.3-1.8 trillion [nationally] in income from tourism. So we ask for cooperation from everyone to be a good host in welcoming tourists who travel to Thailand,” Mr Phiphat said.

Ms Thapanee agreed, saying, “Seeing the readiness of Phuket and the readiness of business operators in the Phuket area, the important thing in organising this event is to show the world that organising happy events and celebrations can be done while protecting people from the spread of COVID-19 at the same time.”

The event will also include a cultural performance from Korea and live performances by Thai artists such as Gam Wichayanee, Kit Kittinan, Ann Thitima, Pom Autobahn, Pu Anchalee, Pan Paiboonkiat, Kob Sao Wanit, Oui Rawiwan, Ann Nantana and Tee Wiwit.

According to the official schedule for the night, Mr Bocelli and his son will take to the stage at 11:51pm and will join the official countdown to the New Year. He will remain on stage until at least 00:03am for the launch of the 20,000-firework show.

The event, to be held at Saphan Hin, is to be attended by people by pre-registration through the QueQ app only. All people at the event must be fully vaccinated and must have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving at the venue. Attendees must be able to provide evidence of both in order to be allowed into the event area.

Preparations for the event are already underway at Saphan Hin. Seating has been organised to maintain social distancing and traffic flow through Saphan Hin will be controlled for the event, including the redirection of one-way streets in the area.

Officers will be at all entrances and exits to the event area to ensure compliance with the COVID-prevention measures.