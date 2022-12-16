333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
Massive plan to combat flooding and drought endorsed

BANGKOK: Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has endorsed a government plan to address flooding and drought issues across the country.

weatheragricultureenvironment
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 16 December 2022, 11:19AM

Prawit. Photo: NNT

The massive plan for water resource management consists of 63,589 projects that will require a total of B337.7 billion in funding to implement by 2024, reports NNT.

The deputy prime minister gave his approval while presiding over a meeting of the government subcommittees responsible for implementing the water management master plan and the development of water resources yesterday (Dec 15).

The large-scale undertaking entails increasing reservoir capacity by 1.4 billion cubic meters to cover 6.23 million rai of land, which could benefit up to 5.64 million households and protect 5.37mn rai of residential and agricultural areas from severe flooding.

Officials said the funds would also be spent to ensure adequate water supplies for consumption and industrial production, combat flooding, and preserve and restore ecosystems that support water resources.

During the meeting, Prawit instructed the Royal Irrigation Department and other related state agencies to look into potential risk factors to prevent a delay in the plan’s implementation and an increase in funding requirements.

The meeting also approved a project to improve the irrigation system on the eastern side of the lower Chao Phraya River from Ayutthaya to Samut Prakan province and on the western side of the same river from Ayutthaya to Samut Sakon province.

