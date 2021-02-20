BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Massive fraud in tourism scheme

THAILAND: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has lodged a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division against almost 1,000 business operators for alleged fraud relating to the government’s co-payment tourism scheme.

crimecorruptiontourism
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 20 February 2021, 09:49AM

A police officer shows a chart detailing frauds involving the Rao Tiew Duay Kan (We Travel Together) co-payment scheme. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

CSD deputy chief Pol Col Anek Taosuphap said yesterday (Feb 19) the complaint involved fraudulent practices in the campaign known as the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together).

The complaint was against 934 business operators - 448 hotels and 486 vendors - across the country, mostly in the southern provinces.

Pol Col Anek said the fraud amounted to B1.7 billion and that the tricks used by the business operators were similar to those already charged in Chaiyaphum. These included people being paid to sign up for the scheme so cheats could profit.

The CSD has been working with Krungthai Bank to come up with measures to prevent people and businesses from exploiting the scheme.

About 3.5 million people registered with the scheme when it was launched in July last year. It allows participants to pay only 60% of normal hotel room rates, with the government responsible for the rest.

Tourists also receive an e-voucher for other spending valued at B600 from Friday to Sunday and B900 from Monday to Thursday. The government also helps pay 40% of the price of air tickets, up to B3,000 per person.

Fascinated | 20 February 2021 - 10:22:05 

Anyone convicted of this should have their assest seized and any official affiliations suspended for life. its the only way the message will get across. I take  the scheme is only for internal Thai tourists, not the rest of us riff raff that live here?

 

