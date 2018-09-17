THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Massive clean-up in Hong Kong after typhoon brings trail of destruction

HONG KONG: Hong Kong began a massive clean-up today (Sept 17) after Typhoon Mangkhut raked the city, shredding trees and bringing damaging floods, in a trail of destruction that has left dozens dead in the Philippines and millions evacuated in southern China.

constructiondeathdisastersweather
By AFP

Monday 17 September 2018, 09:58AM

Typhoon Mangkhut stripped traditional bamboo scaffolding from constructions sites across Hong Kong. Photo: Anthony Wallace / AFP

Typhoon Mangkhut stripped traditional bamboo scaffolding from constructions sites across Hong Kong. Photo: Anthony Wallace / AFP

The death toll in the Philippines, where the main island of Luzon was mauled with fierce winds and rain, rose to 65 overnight as rescuers pulled more bodies from a huge landslide in the mountain town of Itogon.

National police spokesman Senior Superintendent Benigno Durana said that 43 other people are missing, and more than 155,000 people remain in evacuation centres two days after the typhoon struck.

After tearing through Luzon and pummelling Hong Kong and Macau, the storm made landfall in mainland China late yesterday (Sept 16), with two reported dead in Guangdong province.

Authorities there said they had evacuated more than three million people and ordered tens of thousands of fishing boats back to port before the arrival of what Chinese media had dubbed the ‘King of Storms’.

In the high-rise city of Hong Kong, the government described the damage as “severe and extensive” with more than 300 people injured in Mangkhut which triggered the maximum ‘T10’ typhoon alert.

The monumental task of cleaning up the city began as residents, some in suits and ties, struggled to get back to work on roads that remained blocked by felled trees, mud and debris.

Schools were closed, along with bus services, and travel disruption saw commuters piling onto platforms trying to board infrequent trains after trees fell on overhead lines.

Landslides and severe flooding affected some areas, with over 1,500 residents seeking refuge in temporary shelters overnight.

The storm, with gusts of more than 230 km/h, sent buildings swaying and waters surging into homes and shopping malls, with some roads waist-deep in water.

QSI International School Phuket

Windows in tower blocks and skyscrapers were smashed as people cowered inside.

In the neighbourhood of Heng Fa Chuen, thousands of rocks and pebbles from the sea covered parkland along the coastline which had been battered by pounding waves.

The city’s main Victoria Park had become an obstacle course with hundreds of trees down and many completely uprooted.

Emergency teams were sawing apart some of the biggest trees blocking roads and pathways across the city in a clean-up operation that is likely to take days.

In the neighbouring gambling enclave of Macau, all 42 casinos shut down for the first time in its history as the storm approached.

They opened again today but Macau was still in recovery mode after severe flooding hit parts of the city, forcing emergency workers to rescue people from their shops and homes using boats and jet-skis.

As the storm moved past the enclave yesterday, streets became submerged under water gushing in from the harbour.

The government and casinos have taken extra measures in recent times, determined to avoid a repeat of Typhoon Hato which battered Macau last year, killing 12 people and drawing accusations it was ill prepared for a major storm.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Discover Thainess | 17 September 2018 - 11:51:14 

During a lull in the storm we went for a quick walk in Victoria Park to see the damage, it was pretty intense. When the wind picked back up and we could hear the trees cracking we decided to head home. Was a big old storm, loads of damage outside where we are staying.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Anger grows in Italy as bridge toll hits 39
Dozens killed in Italy motorway bridge collapse ‘tragedy’
Hundreds missing in Laos after hydropower dam collapse
Thousands evacuate as California wildfires kill 10
‘Devastation’ in Florida Keys, Irma weakens
Haiti death toll hits 473 as survivors plead for aid
At least 1.4 million need aid in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew: UN
Tourist dead, infant trapped as Koh Chang hotel collapses
Multiple quakes rock Indonesia’s Lombok island, five dead
Activists call on Laos dam operator to own up
More than 70,000 homeless after deadly Lombok quake
Anger, grief as London prepares to mark Grenfell fire anniversary
Rescuers brave aftershocks as Taiwan quake toll rises to nine
Rescuers scour toppled buildings after Taiwan quake kills seven
Frida, the four-legged heroine

 

Phuket community
223 monkeys caught in Phuket mass-sterilisation Round 2, 162 sterilised so far

Why cannot this be done with the stray dogs of PSU campus?...(Read More)

Phuket mops up after storm lashes island, plunges businesses into darkness

A large area of Kathu, at least from the market by the Caltex intersection north and west all the wa...(Read More)

Royal Turf Club runs its last race

Does anyone know if gambling is actually legal at any of these racetracks? Since it's well known...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from stranded boat off Koh Phi Phi

Ah good to sea those much advertised improvements in marine safety are taking an affect. LOL...(Read More)

Massive clean-up in Hong Kong after typhoon brings trail of destruction

During a lull in the storm we went for a quick walk in Victoria Park to see the damage, it was prett...(Read More)

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

Of course all blame can be laid on the brakes themselves, there are no human beings who are responsi...(Read More)

Scandal-plagued tantric yoga school on Koh Pha-ngan closes

Well if these muppets thought this hockus-pockus could cure cancer (or at least prevent it it seems)...(Read More)

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

According to another newspaper, the driver was fined 3000b but the company was not charged for not s...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from stranded boat off Koh Phi Phi

Wat are Thai Marine offices for? Is it as volunteer club of retired thai government officials who le...(Read More)

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

What happened to the checks that were going to be carried out on all buses??...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Tile-it

 