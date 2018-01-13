The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Massage den raid rescues 80 women

BANGKOK: Authorities yesterday (Jan 12) raided a well-known massage parlour called “Victoria Secret Massage” in Bangkok’s Rama 9 area and found 80 women believed to have been forced into prostitution.

crime, immigration, police, sex, Myanmar,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 13 January 2018, 03:04PM

Masseurs at ‘Victoria Secret Massage’ hide under white cloths during a raid by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), which suspects some are victims of a transnational trafficking gang. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill
Masseurs at ‘Victoria Secret Massage’ hide under white cloths during a raid by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), which suspects some are victims of a transnational trafficking gang. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI), military and local officers arrested Boonsap Amornratanasiri, 55, aka “Pa Kob”, for alleged human trafficking. The suspect worked as a supervisor of the women.

Col Songsak Raksaksakul, DSI deputy chief, said most of the women had no ID card and are believed to be migrants trafficked in from neighbouring countries.

“The venue has lawful permission to operate but initial findings suggest that several women here were allegedly forced into prostitution while others were sent to work in Malaysia,” said Col Songsak.

The case concerns a network across Myanmar, Malaysia and Thailand and “is believed to involve human trafficking”, DSI chief Phaisit Wongmuang.

Bollywood

An initial interrogation found one of the women to be an underage Myanmar girl who claimed to have been working at the parlour since she was 12, Col Phaisit said.

Another six suspects face arrest warrants.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 13 January 2018 - 15:44:28

Nothing new under the sun in Asia.
Just 80 only? And a Myanmar girl working there since she was 12?
Under the eyes of the Bangkok Royal Thai Police?
That needs some investigation from the Prime Minister's office..
Reforms, remember?

Daily we get confirmed that reform of the RTP is the most important matter in Thailand.

More than 100,000 thai women work illegal in Japanese massage indust

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

A Story about harassment and a fine of 30.000.-Baht.Well deserved!More interesting are the comments.Calling the fine racism,thinking it would be ok to...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

I know "normal" women everywhere who get harassed constantly and we're all damn sick of it. It's got nothing to do with sex workers ...(Read More)

Korean mans admits to running illegal Phuket tour company

A good start, perhaps with Section 44, is stop/terminate this thai nominee system. It is not good for a country which in 2018 wants to be Smart! Dec...(Read More)

Massage den raid rescues 80 women

Nothing new under the sun in Asia. Just 80 only? And a Myanmar girl working there since she was 12? Under the eyes of the Bangkok Royal Thai Police?...(Read More)

Prawit: Officials ‘must capture Yingluck’

The section concerns malfeasance or dereliction of duty committed by state officials Does that include the police who i followed the other day on bik...(Read More)

Korean mans admits to running illegal Phuket tour company

Thai nominee phenomia is existing, like foreigner sets up a company, can only own himself 49%, the other 51% must be filled out by nominees/'shado...(Read More)

Korean mans admits to running illegal Phuket tour company

A lot of foreigners are owning dive and/or tour companies and have been issued work-permits with fake-companies with the help of Thai nominees to look...(Read More)

Sky-high airport food prices come under heavy scrutiny

A Transport minister, a Tourist & Sports minister, + following officials. All with open mouth showing surprise about airport Food & beverage p...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

30k- I hope it all went to the housekeeper, although he should have been prosecuted. A lot of Middle Eastern people seem to forget their values whilst...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

To many people out there in the real world Thailand is a brothel with nice beaches. Say 'Thailand' to these people and all they think of is Go...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.