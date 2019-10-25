THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

PHUKET: The president of the Phuket Fishery Association has urged local residents to not panic over a beach at Naka Island, off Phuket’s east coast, being covered with dead fish yesterday evening as if from a serious environmental incident.

marinenatural-resourcesenvironmentanimals
By The Phuket News

Friday 25 October 2019, 01:18PM

Local villagers were concerned that the mass of dead fish washed ashore at Naka Island yesterday (Oct 24) was caused by an environmental incident. Photo: Bangsan Bangwela

Local villagers were concerned that the mass of dead fish washed ashore at Naka Island yesterday (Oct 24) was caused by an environmental incident. Photo: Bangsan Bangwela

Local villagers were concerned that the mass of dead fish washed ashore at Naka Island yesterday (Oct 24) was caused by an environmental incident. Photo: Bangsan Bangwela

Local villagers were concerned that the mass of dead fish washed ashore at Naka Island yesterday (Oct 24) was caused by an environmental incident. Photo: Bangsan Bangwela

Local villagers were concerned that the mass of dead fish washed ashore at Naka Island yesterday (Oct 24) was caused by an environmental incident. Photo: Bangsan Bangwela

Local villagers were concerned that the mass of dead fish washed ashore at Naka Island yesterday (Oct 24) was caused by an environmental incident. Photo: Bangsan Bangwela

« »

Phuket Fishery Association President Somyot Wongboonyakul told The Phuket News today (Oct 25) that the mass of dead fish are the leftovers from local fishermen sorting out their catch of anchovies.

“Please don’t panic about it. This from local fishermen, not a natural disaster,” Mr Somyot said.

Mr Somyot explained that he had confirmed that local fishermen had set up a net to catch anchovies in the waters just off the beach.

“They wanted to catch only anchovies, but they also caught pony fish in their net. After they brought their net in, they collected only the anchovies from the haul and left the rest of the fish there,” he said.

“It is not a natural disaster. Please don’t panic about it, but this is not what local fishermen should do,” Mr Somyot said.

Mr Somyot explained that he had no authority of the practices of local village fishermen as his association involved the Phuket commercial fishing fleet.

However he added, “I will raise this with the local fishing association for that area to make sure that the local fishermen there do not keep doing this.”

Meanwhile, Thalang District Chief Adul Chuthong confirmed that local villagers had cleared the dead fish from the beach.

“They wanted to clear the dead fish before they started to rot and cause harm to the local marine ecosystem,” he said.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

BigA | 25 October 2019 - 17:27:49 

So for what this Mr. SOMYOT get his salary for?

Kurt | 25 October 2019 - 16:10:14 

The fishermen made a  shameful 'natural disaster'

Kurt | 25 October 2019 - 16:08:05 

Thank you, local fishermen, for not thinking first, before you start fishing. Thank you, thai authorities, telling us that fishermen should not do this. Tell it to the fishermen! Just that will make them jumping in their boots. Seems there are no thai authorities to forbid this kind of fishing? " Left the rest of the fish there"! Great environment handling. Shame full in 2019.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Campus crash hurts 5 students! Slow loris paw missing! Mass of dead fish? || October 25
Cambodian woman arrested for trafficking, beating boys in Patong
Toon Bodyslam’s hospital fund-raising charity run to arrive in Phuket
Phuket tourists lend a hand recovering beached yacht at Nai Harn
Phuket Red Cross blood reserves healthy, but happy to help other provinces
Phuket wildlife chief warns against slow loris photo touts as wounded loris found with paw missing
Mains water supply outage to affect Thepkrasattri subdistrict
UK police say 39 found dead in truck were Chinese
Rate cut will not slow baht appreciation
Lese majeste complaint filed over road rage outburst
Chinese tourist arrivals surge 31% for Sept, year on year
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Widower on wife's journey! Ecstasy in instant noodles? Farm chemicals banned! || October 24
Phuket residents force B720mn ‘ring road’ to avoid mangroves, houses
Chalong Mayor heaves off 1.3 tons of fresh fish in giveaway
Condotels on the rise in tourist hotspots, including Phuket, reports JLL

 

Phuket community
Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

So for what this Mr. SOMYOT get his salary for?...(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

The fishermen made a shameful 'natural disaster'...(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

Thank you, local fishermen, for not thinking first, before you start fishing. Thank you, thai author...(Read More)

Phuket wildlife chief warns against slow loris photo touts as wounded loris found with paw missing

More than 10 'suspects' arrested? And how much was the fine given to the thai touts? 500 T...(Read More)

Police probe dive tour deaths of South Korean tourist, Thai instructor

K,you wasn't a witness and you didn't see the equipment.Can't you just wait for the fina...(Read More)

Lese majeste complaint filed over road rage outburst

"You are garbage,i never care about Thai people.I look down on Thai people" Same attitude...(Read More)

Lese majeste complaint filed over road rage outburst

So you have to mentally ill to "behave badly to others"? Then I think the gov. needs to re...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

The attacks of DeK and GerryT81 on mr. DavidM are not fair. They completely go around/ignore the rec...(Read More)

Chinese tourist arrivals surge 31% for Sept, year on year

Sure. Everything is going great. Why not do a report on how all the small business' have done?...(Read More)

Condotels on the rise in tourist hotspots, including Phuket, reports JLL

So, in short, we go to call a condominium now a condotel and than we can rent out any way we want? ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket