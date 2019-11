Marriott Resorts Southern Thailand Chef's Dinner

Start From: Friday 15 November 2019, 06:00PM to Friday 15 November 2019, 10:00PM

15 Nov 2019! We’re hosting an epic, one-night only culinary event as the head chefs and gourmet leaders at several Marriott Resorts in Southern Thailand craft their signature specials at the Pakarang Restaurant. A nine-course + premium beverages pairing at THB 2,500++ per guest.