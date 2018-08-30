Marriott International to host 7th Run to Give Charity Run

CHARITY: Marriott International is bringing back the successful Run to Give Charity Run which will take place at Bangwad Dam in Kathu on September 23. Going into its seventh year, Run to Give raises funds for the Pun Fun Pun Yim Foundation and Maha Jakri Sirinthorn’s Children Development Project in remote locations.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 August 2018, 10:05AM

Details of the seventh Run To Give Charity Run were announced on Tuesday (Aug 28). Photo: Supplied

Run to Give is a key event in Thailand, under the company’s ‘TakeCare’ initiative, which aims to encourage the local community to participate in a run for charity. The run seeks to promote physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing while creating a positive impact on the communities Marriott International operates in. Run to Give will take place at Bangwad Dam and feature three race categories: Fun Run 3.5km (B300, limited to 1,400 runners, open to all genders and ages) Mini-Marathon 10.5km (B350, limited to 1,200 runners, open to runners over the age of 20) Half-Marathon 21km (B400, limited to 400 runners, open to runners over the age of 20) The schedule of events are as follows: 5am - Warm up and stretching 5:30am - Start of the 21km 6am - Start of the 10.5km 6:15am - Start of the 3.5km 6:30am - Lucky Draw 8am - Award Ceremony Top finishers receive a trophy while every participant is entitled to a medal, running bag, T-shirt and refreshments. Online registration is available at www.phuketoftevents.com/?page=runtogive or www.facebook.com/runtogive2018phuket