Run to Give is a key event in Thailand, under the company’s ‘TakeCare’ initiative, which aims to encourage the local community to participate in a run for charity. The run seeks to promote physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing while creating a positive impact on the communities Marriott International operates in.
Run to Give will take place at Bangwad Dam and feature three race categories:
Fun Run 3.5km (B300, limited to 1,400 runners, open to all genders and ages)
Mini-Marathon 10.5km (B350, limited to 1,200 runners, open to runners over the age of 20)
Half-Marathon 21km (B400, limited to 400 runners, open to runners over the age of 20)
The schedule of events are as follows:
5am - Warm up and stretching
5:30am - Start of the 21km
6am - Start of the 10.5km
6:15am - Start of the 3.5km
6:30am - Lucky Draw
8am - Award Ceremony
Top finishers receive a trophy while every participant is entitled to a medal, running bag, T-shirt and refreshments. Online registration is available at www.phuketoftevents.com/?page=runtogive or www.facebook.com/runtogive2018phuket
