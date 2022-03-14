BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Marriott closes Moscow office, provides US$1mn in humanitarian aid

Marriott International has issued a statement confirming that it is closing its Moscow office. The global hotel giant will also comply with sanctions imposed on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine and provide US$1 million to go towards humanitarian aid.

tourismRussianUkraine
By The Phuket News

Monday 14 March 2022, 01:30PM

The Marriott portfolio of brands reaches around the world. Image: Marriott International

The statement reads in full as follows:

“We are deeply saddened by the horrific violence impacting the people of Ukraine. We have supported and will continue to support humanitarian efforts through relief organizations, our network of global partners and our own operations, including housing refugees at Marriott properties in neighboring countries. We stand with all of our associates who are being impacted by the war in Ukraine and have earmarked $1,000,000 to our associate relief fund to support them during this tragic time.

“We have made the decision, effective immediately, to close our corporate office in Moscow, and pause the opening of upcoming hotels and all future hotel development and investment in Russia. We have been closely monitoring the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, Russia and neighboring countries, and remain in regular contact with our teams on the ground, as we work to comply with sanctions and applicable laws. Our hotels in Russia are owned by third parties and we continue to evaluate the ability for these hotels to remain open.

“We deplore the loss of life, widespread impacts to millions of innocent civilians and the humanitarian disaster in Ukraine. We strongly support those working towards peace and an end to the needless suffering.”

Marriott brands present in Phuket include JW Marriott, Sheraton, Renaissance, Westin, Le Meridien, Courtyard, Four Points, The Luxury Collection (on Naka Island), also the Phulay Bay a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Krabi.




Sir Burr | 14 March 2022 - 16:10:18 

A single company donates $1,000,000 whilst an entire country donates a pitiful $60,000.

 

