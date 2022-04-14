tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Marriott and Living Waters Phuket team up

Marriott and Living Waters Phuket team up

Collaboration to create the largest hotel-based emergency food-relief effort on the island

Community
By Advertorial

Sunday 17 April 2022, 11:00AM

Photo: Living Waters Phuket

Photo: Living Waters Phuket

Photo: Living Waters Phuket

Photo: Living Waters Phuket

Photo: Living Waters Phuket

Photo: Living Waters Phuket

« »

The Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels and resorts in Phuket, Phang Nga and Koh Samui have entered a new collaboration with Living Waters Phuket (LWP), a registered charity Foundation. This will ultimately support LWP’s efforts with its ongoing emergency food relief initiatives throughout Thailand.

The collaboration commenced at the start of April, and continues its efforts for over two weeks, with a donation of 1,600 Life Bags for communities in Thailand’s southern provinces.

“When we learned about the amazing project that Living Waters Phuket has been running and how much our local communities need immediate attention, we wanted to offer our support right away,” said Mr Brad Edman, Multi-Property Vice President Phuket and General Manager at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa.

“Marriott hotels and resorts in Phuket have always supported the communities in which we operate, especially during the pandemic. Our collaboration with LWP will help to further support communities in need.”

Demand for emergency food aid is at an all-time high due to the pandemic and ongoing effects on tourism, and the fact that thousands of people are still required to live in community isolation for extended periods of time.

The Living Waters Phuket Foundation was set up in November 2021 to build brighter futures for communities in need in Phuket and across Thailand. It essentially helps to raise awareness of critical projects and provides funding around essential relief areas, including emergency food supplies, education requirements, renewable energy and sustainable environmental solutions. 

“We are thrilled to see the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio work together with us at this level; this is the largest single hotel based collaboration on Life Bags and is a pleasure to be part of the difference this will make to the communities across southern Thailand,” said Shaun Stenning, Founder of Living Waters Phuket.

“This is part of the roll out joint initiative with Foundation and the Phuket Hotels Association (PHA) Life Bag Project, which we have been working on in recent months.”

In April 2022, all 16 Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts in Phuket, Phang Nga and Koh Samui will work with Living Waters Phuket to organise two major Life Bag Project events; the first in Koh Samui from April 2nd- 5th and the next across the three districts in Phuket from April 19th – 20th

1,600 Life Bags will be distributed with the goal of helping over 6,400 people in desperate need. Each Life Bag can feed a family of four people for up to four days and contain staple family food products.

“Serving our world is one of Marriott’s core values and giving back to the communities where we operate is one of our main commitments. Business Council, GMs, and NextGen team of associates work together closely to support local communities through various activities and initiatives.

“Phuket has been a major focus for us during the pandemic. We are very happy that we’re now able to extend our support to Phang Nga and Koh Samui through our collaboration with Living Waters Phuket,” said Mr Daryn Hudson, Head of Marriott Southern Thailand Business Council and General Manager at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort.

There are 16 Marriott Bonvoy portfolio hotels and resorts across Phuket, Phang Nga and Koh Samui taking part in this initiative.

For more information, please visit www.marriott.com.

Living Waters Phuket

www.livingwatersphuket.com

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Weeboon Donations: Living Waters Phuket

 

Mariott International, Inc.

www.marriott.com

Facebook 

Twitter 

Instagram

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Green Thoughts: Top pot plants for shade
Jude Law turns it on as ‘Fantastic Beasts’ matures
[VIDEO] Rawai Boxing Stadium! || Phuket: You Should Go There #9
Phuket Music Scene: Eurasia PK ‒ Staying alive in Phuket
Family fun ‘Sonic’ returns
Phuket Rajabhat University launches ‘Andaman Biodiversity’ learning centre
Green Thoughts: Army of Ants ‒ Low Life among the Formicidae
On Campus: My journey to the West
Marvel’s ‘Morbius’ sufficiently succulent
[VIDEO] Best launch wins! Slip and fly contest at Blue Tree!
Farewell, Jackass
Stargazers set sights for triple-planet ‘cosmic communion’
Charity Foundation on a Roll
‘Dog’ testament to the healing powers of man’s best friend
Phuket Music Scene: Hitting the right note

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 138 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Lock down Shanghai, 25 M people, that of ZhengZhou, Xian, more areas, many millions affected. I won...(Read More)

‘Inhuman’ situation in Ukraine’s Mariupol as Russia claims almost full control

Russian Putin and North Korean Kim are a dangerous threat to the world stability. Keeping/throwing m...(Read More)

‘Inhuman’ situation in Ukraine’s Mariupol as Russia claims almost full control

The Russian invasion , with all war crime/genocide committing, to a peaceful neighbour country what ...(Read More)

High hopes for Phuket Songkran tourism boost

3 days busy and the island is empty once again......(Read More)

Phuket suffers third road death for Songkran holidays

what is Thai or farang??? 555 guess if they did not mentioned is because was a thai one...lol ...(Read More)

Foreign arrivals average 3,000 in April, surpass January-February level

TAT and twisted numbers, we should have at least 1M International arrival a month, right now is way ...(Read More)

Phuket suffers third road death for Songkran holidays

If navy admirals and chiefs of Internal Security Operations Command ( a political body) like to give...(Read More)

Phuket suffers third road death for Songkran holidays

3 Road deaths only. Nothing shocking on Phukets roads. Something can be given in hands of a low rank...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant caught charging ’foreigner’ prices

Hamburger sellers were prosecuted by the authorities in Central London for extra charging Japanese T...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant caught charging ’foreigner’ prices

HATE CRIME! In the UK this level of self serving discrimination against non thai natives would be de...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET - 19TH APRIL 2022
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
PaintFX
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 