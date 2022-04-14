Marriott and Living Waters Phuket team up

Collaboration to create the largest hotel-based emergency food-relief effort on the island

Sunday 17 April 2022

The Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels and resorts in Phuket, Phang Nga and Koh Samui have entered a new collaboration with Living Waters Phuket (LWP), a registered charity Foundation. This will ultimately support LWP’s efforts with its ongoing emergency food relief initiatives throughout Thailand.

The collaboration commenced at the start of April, and continues its efforts for over two weeks, with a donation of 1,600 Life Bags for communities in Thailand’s southern provinces.

“When we learned about the amazing project that Living Waters Phuket has been running and how much our local communities need immediate attention, we wanted to offer our support right away,” said Mr Brad Edman, Multi-Property Vice President Phuket and General Manager at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa.

“Marriott hotels and resorts in Phuket have always supported the communities in which we operate, especially during the pandemic. Our collaboration with LWP will help to further support communities in need.”

Demand for emergency food aid is at an all-time high due to the pandemic and ongoing effects on tourism, and the fact that thousands of people are still required to live in community isolation for extended periods of time.

The Living Waters Phuket Foundation was set up in November 2021 to build brighter futures for communities in need in Phuket and across Thailand. It essentially helps to raise awareness of critical projects and provides funding around essential relief areas, including emergency food supplies, education requirements, renewable energy and sustainable environmental solutions.

“We are thrilled to see the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio work together with us at this level; this is the largest single hotel based collaboration on Life Bags and is a pleasure to be part of the difference this will make to the communities across southern Thailand,” said Shaun Stenning, Founder of Living Waters Phuket.

“This is part of the roll out joint initiative with Foundation and the Phuket Hotels Association (PHA) Life Bag Project, which we have been working on in recent months.”

In April 2022, all 16 Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts in Phuket, Phang Nga and Koh Samui will work with Living Waters Phuket to organise two major Life Bag Project events; the first in Koh Samui from April 2nd- 5th and the next across the three districts in Phuket from April 19th – 20th.

1,600 Life Bags will be distributed with the goal of helping over 6,400 people in desperate need. Each Life Bag can feed a family of four people for up to four days and contain staple family food products.

“Serving our world is one of Marriott’s core values and giving back to the communities where we operate is one of our main commitments. Business Council, GMs, and NextGen team of associates work together closely to support local communities through various activities and initiatives.

“Phuket has been a major focus for us during the pandemic. We are very happy that we’re now able to extend our support to Phang Nga and Koh Samui through our collaboration with Living Waters Phuket,” said Mr Daryn Hudson, Head of Marriott Southern Thailand Business Council and General Manager at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort.

There are 16 Marriott Bonvoy portfolio hotels and resorts across Phuket, Phang Nga and Koh Samui taking part in this initiative.

