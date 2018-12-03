THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Mark Hughes sacked as Southampton manager

FOOTBALL: Mark Hughes has been sacked as manager of Southampton, the struggling Premier League club announced today (Dec 3), despite an improved performance in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Football
By AFP

Monday 3 December 2018, 05:24PM

Mark Hughes has been sacked from his position of Manager at Premier League football club Southampton FC. Photo: AFP file



“We would like to express our thanks to Mark and his staff for all of their efforts during their time at St Mary’s,” the club said in a statement.

“The search for a new manager to take the club forward is already under way.”

Assistant first team manager Mark Bowen and assistant first team coach Eddie Niedzwiecki have also left the club.

Southampton, who were 2-0 up against Jose Mourinho’s United at home on Saturday at one stage, are 18th in the Premier League, just one point ahead of bottom club Fulham.

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

