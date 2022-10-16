British International School, Phuket
Marine Police help flood victims in the heart of Phuket Town

PHUKET: Phuket Marine Police were deployed throughout Phuket Town to help evacuate residents as floodwaters continued to rise earlier today (Oct 16).

weatherSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 October 2022, 04:47PM

Photo: Phuket Marine Police

Officers used rubber dinghies to move people from flooded homes and in high risk areas to safety, reported Lt Col Jerayut Niyomdej of Marine Police Region 8 division.

Overgoing continual heavy rains had caused havoc and much damage to many homes, he said.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) recorded 115.4mm of rainfall in the Phuket Town area throughout the 24 hours of yesterday, up until midnight last night (Oct 15).

A further 136.4mm of rainfall has plagued the town since then.

Lt Col Jerayut reported that the floodwaters in some areas started receding at about 1pm today.

The easing of floodwaters was expected to continue, he added.

