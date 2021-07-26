Marine officers ramp up checks at Chalong Pier

PHUKET: Region 5 Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong today (July 26) led a team of officials to conduct safety checks at Chalong Pier and the Phuket center for Vessel Traffic and Management System (Phuket VTMS).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 26 July 2021, 06:12PM

The marine safety inspection was conduced at Chalong Pier this morning (July 26). Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Present to join the inspection at 7:30am were Phuket Marine Office Chief Nachaphong Pranit, as well as officers from the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), which operates Chalong Pier, and from Chalong Municipality and other government offices.

Mr Wiwat explained that the inspection was to follow up on the work of officers responsible for ensuring marine safety, conducting checks, and facilitating tourists under the COVID-19 disease-control measures.

“Since the opening of the Phuket Sandbox on July 1, a total 10,849 arrivals have come to the island, and 3,724 tourists have been checked and boarded boats to travel to nearby islands,” Mr Wiwat said.

“So far, we have received very good cooperation from tour operators, boat owners and boat crews. There have been no safety incidents, and no tourists have tested positive after coming through seaports,” Mr Wiwat said.

“Phuket people and tourists can have confidence in the measures for safety and screening [for COVID-19] under the Phuket Sandbox scheme,” Mr Wiwat continued.

“We have ordered tour operators to remind tourists to follow the D-M-H-T-T-A measures while onboard the boats,” he said.