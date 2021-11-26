Marine Dept eyes large cruise ship terminals on Andaman coast

PHUKET: The Marine Department will hire a consultant to research the viability of building ship terminals for large cruise liners along the Andaman coast.

By The Phuket News

Friday 26 November 2021, 01:06PM

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan revealed the news at a meeting held to bring the project to the public’s attention at the Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort yesterday (Nov 25).

Mr Amnuay said that the Marine Department wishes to hire a consultant to conduct the study and draft a master plan for the development of cruise ship terminals on the Andaman coast, namely the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Phuket, Trang and Satun.

The study will assess the economic, engineering, environmental and social suitability factors, and the environmental impact assessment of the project, Mr Amnuay said.

“The study report will also analyze the private sector’s investment in the project to ensure it is in accordance with Sections 22 to 31 of the Public-Private Partnership Act B.E. 2562 (2019) and to listen to the opinions and suggestions of those involved in the project development,” he said.

“The project is expected to be a comprehensive study of information in all aspects, as oceans cover three-quarters of the world. Cruise ships have an advantage in the size of the service area they can cover. At the same time, cruise ships are a service that can be moved closer to areas with potential tourists, which is another dimension of travel,” Mr Amnuay said.

“It combines travel with amenities, accommodation, fine dining, recreation and convenience combined with tourism at attractions that are sometimes more inaccessible or difficult to reach than other means of transport,” he added.

Mr Amnuay noted that popularity of large cruise liners had declined after the advent of cheap long-distance flights, and were now more popular for smaller ships conducting shorter regional tours.

“Therefore we are looking into the idea of ​​using ships to develop and create more diverse tourism routes, by expanding maritime routes to beautiful areas around the world. Such travel is still popular and has continued to expand due to characteristics of cruise travel that are unique,” he said.

Cruise line tourists tended to have high purchasing power, Mr Amnuay said.

“The short voyage periods that bring large numbers into the port cities, as well as long advance routing, have resulted in the development of the relevant infrastructures that can accommodate and impress cruise tourists to return to the port city and tourist attractions over a longer period of time,” he said.

“If seriously supported by government policies in port infrastructure and transport links, consistently improving regulations and supporting cruise ship operations is a key factor in the success of a country and region in promoting cruise ships to bring more tourists into the country and bring in significant local revenue,” Mr Amnuay concluded.