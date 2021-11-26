BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Marine Dept eyes large cruise ship terminals on Andaman coast

Marine Dept eyes large cruise ship terminals on Andaman coast

PHUKET: The Marine Department will hire a consultant to research the viability of building ship terminals for large cruise liners along the Andaman coast.

marinetourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 26 November 2021, 01:06PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan revealed the news at a meeting held to bring the project to the public’s attention at the Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort yesterday (Nov 25).

Mr Amnuay said that the Marine Department wishes to hire a consultant to conduct the study and draft a master plan for the development of cruise ship terminals on the Andaman coast, namely the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Phuket, Trang and Satun.

The study will assess the economic, engineering, environmental and social suitability factors, and the environmental impact assessment of the project, Mr Amnuay said.

“The study report will also analyze the private sector’s investment in the project to ensure it is in accordance with Sections 22 to 31 of the Public-Private Partnership Act B.E. 2562 (2019) and to listen to the opinions and suggestions of those involved in the project development,” he said.

“The project is expected to be a comprehensive study of information in all aspects, as oceans cover three-quarters of the world. Cruise ships have an advantage in the size of the service area they can cover. At the same time, cruise ships are a service that can be moved closer to areas with potential tourists, which is another dimension of travel,” Mr Amnuay said.

“It combines travel with amenities, accommodation, fine dining, recreation and convenience combined with tourism at attractions that are sometimes more inaccessible or difficult to reach than other means of transport,” he added.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Mr Amnuay noted that popularity of large cruise liners had declined after the advent of cheap long-distance flights, and were now more popular for smaller ships conducting shorter regional tours.

“Therefore we are looking into the idea of ​​using ships to develop and create more diverse tourism routes, by expanding maritime routes to beautiful areas around the world. Such travel is still popular and has continued to expand due to characteristics of cruise travel that are unique,” he said.

Cruise line tourists tended to have high purchasing power, Mr Amnuay said.

“The short voyage periods that bring large numbers into the port cities, as well as long advance routing, have resulted in the development of the relevant infrastructures that can accommodate and impress cruise tourists to return to the port city and tourist attractions over a longer period of time,” he said.

“If seriously supported by government policies in port infrastructure and transport links, consistently improving regulations and supporting cruise ship operations is a key factor in the success of a country and region in promoting cruise ships to bring more tourists into the country and bring in significant local revenue,” Mr Amnuay concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand travel change-ups? Miss Universe photographer arrested || November 26
CCSA ends curfew, eases more curbs to bolster tourism
Europe rushes to bolster virus defences as South Africa detects new strain
DSI Phuket conference ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts
Phuket judges put domestic violence back on the agenda
Phuket marks 128 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Unverified claim suggests ‘Boss’ hiding in Austria
Antigen tests plan for visitors
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket officials blame entertainment venues for rising cases? Phuket police deny ’robbing’ foreigners || November 25
Heavy rain, flood warning for the South
Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks
Be good hosts for Apec meetings in Phuket, urges Governor
Most new infections from entertainment venues: Phuket health official
Phang Nga tourism still suffering
Phuket marks 110 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

The serial apologists can't seem to grasp the concept that people that live here know the rules ...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

Is it fair to ask hotels refund of by Government demanded pre-paying SHA hotels? Hotels 'investe...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Very much possible RTP and rental shops work together under same hood to scam foreign tourists. Ren...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

Meanwhile many have paid their PCR test already for arriving in December. Some friends from Europe (...(Read More)

Unverified claim suggests ‘Boss’ hiding in Austria

What a nonsens to mislead the general thai public. Relevant Thai Officials know exactly were '&#...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Wiesel@ way too logical for the serial whingers on this forum ...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

Maybe Thai Medics realize the WHO on 1st Jan 2021 stated that then PCR test MEANINGLESS as it only i...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

It's notable when those who 'come' to Thailand who are not full time residents dismi...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

So will the hotels give refunds for the reservations made for after December 1?...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

One of the problems is that the local police get 65% of the fine, the local government gets 35% and ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 