Marine and lifestyle on display at 8th Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show

PATTAYA: The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show at Ocean Marina Yacht Club, Southeast Asia's largest and award-winning marina, gets underway tomorrow (Thursday, Nov 21), showcasing everything marine and more in what has become the largest outdoor marine and lifestyle show in Thailand.

marinetourism

By Sponsored

Wednesday 20 November 2019, 05:00PM

Welcoming 14.8 million tourists in 2018 and visitor numbers in 2019 expected to exceed last year, Pattaya is one of the largest tourism destinations in Thailand, and combined with the ongoing development of the EEC, the region’s leisure industry is well positioned for continued growth, noted a release from show organisers Ocean Marina Yacht Club.

Ocean Marina Yacht Club’s own research shows that the number of yachting day trip guests in 2018 increased more than 60% year-on-year, with 2019 on course to grow further.

While Pattaya's top visitor nationalities are China, Russia, Korea, India and Germany, Thais are the third largest nationality taking day yacht trips and this has increased more than 90% over the last five years, helping to firmly place Pattaya at the heart of the Gulf of Thailand’s yachting playground, the release added.

“We are seeing marine leisure tourism growing in Pattaya and surrounds. The number of visitors taking day trips continues to rise, with the average spend being B2,500 per day per person. We are also seeing yacht charter increasing with the minimum spend being B10,000 per person,” said Scott Finsten, Harbour Master of Ocean Marina Yacht Club.

“What is very encouraging is the number of Thai people getting out on boats – this is a significant and important trend for the region and one of the areas we have been promoting through the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show since the beginning,” he added.

With more than 30 global yacht brands at this year's Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show – power and sail – together with domestic builds and the latest in-water technological developments, the marine line-up will be one of the largest ever seen and offers the full spectrum of watercraft from dinghies and tenders up to superyachts.

Complementing the yacht line-up is the always-popular demonstration zone which will be a hive of activity with the latest marine toys, water sports equipment, seaflyers and more.

With more than 6,000 visitors from around the world expected this year, the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show was created as an experiential show where visitors can get a first-hand flavour of the yachting lifestyle. There are free taster yacht cruises departing the marina throughout the show, as well as bookable evening sunset cruises, and opportunities for people with disabilities to have a go at sailing in the purpose-built SV14 dinghies.

“For the yachting enthusiast, we have all angles covered,” said Mr Finsten. “We have dinghies, tenders and day boats right up to luxury yachts and superyachts. Leading brands from around the world will be on display and represented, as well as some of the finest built boats from Thailand’s boat building industry.”

There’s plenty for visitors to experience onshore as well with a diverse range of exhibitors that will appeal to all. From widgets and gadgets to water sports, marine toys, furniture and decor items for the boat and home, luxury properties, international schools and more, the 2019 Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show is the most diverse yet.

Set to turn heads at this year’s show is Solaire Heliluck Aviation who are exhibiting for the first time this year. Based in the Gulf of Thailand, Solaire Heliluck Aviation offer aerial services and those attending the show can get a taster with air excursions along the coastline taking off and landing from the marina throughout the show.

Also exhibiting for the first time are Siam Seaplane, whose premium seaplane services provide fast, easy and seamless access to luxury resorts, beaches and marinas around the region.

For families, there's a plethora of fun things for the kids to do including games and an inflatable pirate ship. Pop-up eateries on the waterfront will offer tasty bites throughout the day and into the evening.

“The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show is a great day out for all and there are exhibits that everyone can enjoy. From yachts to marine products, lifestyle, property and much more, there's more variety than ever before and we invite everyone to come to Ocean Marina Yacht Club from 21 to 24 November and enjoy the show,” Mr Finsten added.

The 8th Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show takes place at Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Jomtien, Pattaya, November 21-24. Open daily from 11am-7pm, closing at 6pm on Sunday (Nov 24). Entry is free.

For more information:

Website: www.oceanmarinapattayaboatshow.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oceanmarinapattayaboatshow