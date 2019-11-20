THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Marine and lifestyle on display at 8th Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show

Marine and lifestyle on display at 8th Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show

PATTAYA: The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show at Ocean Marina Yacht Club, Southeast Asia's largest and award-winning marina, gets underway tomorrow (Thursday, Nov 21), showcasing everything marine and more in what has become the largest outdoor marine and lifestyle show in Thailand.

marinetourism
By Sponsored

Wednesday 20 November 2019, 05:00PM

The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show gets underway tomorrow (Nov 21). Photo: Ocean Marina Yacht Club

The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show gets underway tomorrow (Nov 21). Photo: Ocean Marina Yacht Club

The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show gets underway tomorrow (Nov 21). Photo: Ocean Marina Yacht Club

The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show gets underway tomorrow (Nov 21). Photo: Ocean Marina Yacht Club

The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show gets underway tomorrow (Nov 21). Photo: Ocean Marina Yacht Club

The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show gets underway tomorrow (Nov 21). Photo: Ocean Marina Yacht Club

The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show gets underway tomorrow (Nov 21). Photo: Ocean Marina Yacht Club

The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show gets underway tomorrow (Nov 21). Photo: Ocean Marina Yacht Club

The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show gets underway tomorrow (Nov 21). Photo: Ocean Marina Yacht Club

The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show gets underway tomorrow (Nov 21). Photo: Ocean Marina Yacht Club

The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show gets underway tomorrow (Nov 21). Photo: Ocean Marina Yacht Club

The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show gets underway tomorrow (Nov 21). Photo: Ocean Marina Yacht Club

« »

Welcoming 14.8 million tourists in 2018 and visitor numbers in 2019 expected to exceed last year, Pattaya is one of the largest tourism destinations in Thailand, and combined with the ongoing development of the EEC, the region’s leisure industry is well positioned for continued growth, noted a release from show organisers Ocean Marina Yacht Club.

Ocean Marina Yacht Club’s own research shows that the number of yachting day trip guests in 2018 increased more than 60% year-on-year, with 2019 on course to grow further.

While Pattaya's top visitor nationalities are China, Russia, Korea, India and Germany, Thais are the third largest nationality taking day yacht trips and this has increased more than 90% over the last five years, helping to firmly place Pattaya at the heart of the Gulf of Thailand’s yachting playground, the release added.

“We are seeing marine leisure tourism growing in Pattaya and surrounds. The number of visitors taking day trips continues to rise, with the average spend being B2,500 per day per person. We are also seeing yacht charter increasing with the minimum spend being B10,000 per person,” said Scott Finsten, Harbour Master of Ocean Marina Yacht Club.

“What is very encouraging is the number of Thai people getting out on boats – this is a significant and important trend for the region and one of the areas we have been promoting through the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show since the beginning,” he added.

With more than 30 global yacht brands at this year's Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show – power and sail – together with domestic builds and the latest in-water technological developments, the marine line-up will be one of the largest ever seen and offers the full spectrum of watercraft from dinghies and tenders up to superyachts.

Complementing the yacht line-up is the always-popular demonstration zone which will be a hive of activity with the latest marine toys, water sports equipment, seaflyers and more.

With more than 6,000 visitors from around the world expected this year, the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show was created as an experiential show where visitors can get a first-hand flavour of the yachting lifestyle. There are free taster yacht cruises departing the marina throughout the show, as well as bookable evening sunset cruises, and opportunities for people with disabilities to have a go at sailing in the purpose-built SV14 dinghies.

JW Marriott Phuket

“For the yachting enthusiast, we have all angles covered,” said Mr Finsten. “We have dinghies, tenders and day boats right up to luxury yachts and superyachts. Leading brands from around the world will be on display and represented, as well as some of the finest built boats from Thailand’s boat building industry.”

There’s plenty for visitors to experience onshore as well with a diverse range of exhibitors that will appeal to all. From widgets and gadgets to water sports, marine toys, furniture and decor items for the boat and home, luxury properties, international schools and more, the 2019 Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show is the most diverse yet.

Set to turn heads at this year’s show is Solaire Heliluck Aviation who are exhibiting for the first time this year. Based in the Gulf of Thailand, Solaire Heliluck Aviation offer aerial services and those attending the show can get a taster with air excursions along the coastline taking off and landing from the marina throughout the show.

Also exhibiting for the first time are Siam Seaplane, whose premium seaplane services provide fast, easy and seamless access to luxury resorts, beaches and marinas around the region.

For families, there's a plethora of fun things for the kids to do including games and an inflatable pirate ship. Pop-up eateries on the waterfront will offer tasty bites throughout the day and into the evening.

“The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show is a great day out for all and there are exhibits that everyone can enjoy. From yachts to marine products, lifestyle, property and much more, there's more variety than ever before and we invite everyone to come to Ocean Marina Yacht Club from 21 to 24 November and enjoy the show,” Mr Finsten added.

The 8th Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show takes place at Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Jomtien, Pattaya, November 21-24. Open daily from 11am-7pm, closing at 6pm on Sunday (Nov 24). Entry is free.

For more information:
Website: www.oceanmarinapattayaboatshow.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/oceanmarinapattayaboatshow

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drug suspect back in custody after escape through toilet window
Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system
Five-metre python caught in Wichit, residents worry over missing cats
EC denies ‘rushing’ Thanathorn case
Elderly woman sues daughter, bank for theft of B250mn
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Husband flees wife with their winning lottery ticket |:| November 19
Chinese tourists rescued from Phuket surf die in hospital
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay
Phuket driver ploughs through speed-limit sign while picking up phone
Phuket to host Thailand Travel Mart 2020
Private hospital fees on cusp of public disclosure
Farm chemical importers vow to sue govt over ban
Cambodia to ban elephant rides at Angkor temples, Paris bans circus elephants
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Facelift for Phuket’s electric grid |:| Grandparents gunned down in drive-by |:| Alleged child rapist arrested after 7 years || November 18
Dream Hotel and Spa, Phuket receives four top awards

 

Phuket community
Woman escapes serious injury as motorbike crushed by truck in front of hospital

Obeying traffic laws saves lives.A very clever conclusion.Who would have thought it ?But actually it...(Read More)

Chinese tourists rescued from Phuket surf die in hospital

@R. Believe it or not,but people die,even in hospitals !...(Read More)

Woman escapes serious injury as motorbike crushed by truck in front of hospital

No need to investigate further with Insp K on the case....(Read More)

Phuket driver ploughs through speed-limit sign while picking up phone

Sorry to hear that this reckless ass walked away unscathed. As a result, no lesson will be learned,...(Read More)

Chinese tourists rescued from Phuket surf die in hospital

The continued death toll of drowning tourists sends a clear international message that Phuket offici...(Read More)

Chinese tourists rescued from Phuket surf die in hospital

Seems like the hospital of death, doesn't this make it 3, in a week, at the same hospital, under...(Read More)

Phuket driver ploughs through speed-limit sign while picking up phone

And this are the idiots you unexpected can 'meet' when you just drive on Phuket roads. You n...(Read More)

Woman escapes serious injury as motorbike crushed by truck in front of hospital

When all road users on Phuket, regardless thai or foreigner, obey traffic laws, speed advices, and s...(Read More)

Woman escapes serious injury as motorbike crushed by truck in front of hospital

A typical thai road situation. Truck driving to much at middle of the road, not respecting the yello...(Read More)

Husband flees wife with their winning lottery ticket

Funny story, Lovely! Joke of the day: " Go to Court"! Hahaha....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Football
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
The Sunday Brunch Club
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Naka Yai Island Beach House
La Boucherie