MARILYN BAND's new exhibition at Mom Tri's WOK Gallery

Start From: Saturday 30 November 2019, 08:30AM to Friday 31 January 2020, 12:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

MARILYN BAND, one of Phuket's most significant artists, invites you to her new exhibition from 30 November 2019 - 31 January 2020, at Mom Tri's WOK Gallery Kitchen. "... I am presenting recent work, a more abstract expression of Phang Nga Bay's beauty, which intends to encourage the viewer the opportunity to interpret and appreciate a little bit of paradise."