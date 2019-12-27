THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Marilyn Band – Black and White at Villa Royale Gallery

Marilyn Band – Black and White at Villa Royale Gallery

ArtExploreLifestyle
By Bruce Stanley

Friday 3 January 2020, 08:00AM

With a successful show of new paintings on display at Mom Tri’s Gallery of Modern Art and Cuisine, the artist Marilyn Band has decided to present another, quite different exhibition of her more familiar, more classical work of original drawings, prints and limited editions at the Villa Royale Gallery at Kata Beach opening 3 January until 10 February 2020.

She’s named the new exhibit, Black and White, to describe this substantial body of work.

“I’ve had a long, happy career drawing the beautiful villages and people around the Indian Ocean while I have been sailing with my husband, Nick. We’ve explored the region from Zanzibar to the outer islands of Indonesia and I’ve drawn the cultures from many regions. Now I want to share these new and original images.”

She also believes this art will show a vanishing world when the skies and the ocean were cleaner and people could more easily support themselves when living in remote villages.

When Nick and Marilyn sailed to Phuket in 1980, the island was heavily populated with water buffaloes and covered with rice fields. There was no international tourism. The beaches were empty and it was difficult to make from one place to another. There was no road connecting Karon and Patong beaches and it was rumored that dangerous animals still inhabited the hills between Phuket Town and the western beaches.

Marilyn’s early work from this period will be available for purchase.

“I think it’s important for Phuket residents to understand that we need to protect the environment including the quality of air and water that has seriously been threatened by overdevelopment,” she says. “I hope my art from an earlier time will remind people of what if being lost.”

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

In addition to a collection of black and white graphic images of Thai religious and cultural sites, Marilyn will offer a variety of colorful work from different periods of her career.

Marilyn comes from four generations of English stained glass artists whose commissions even included work on Exeter Cathedral. They were kept busy repairing damage to churches and building damaged during World War II. As a child, she worked with her father at drawing and fabricating colored glass for their creations.

She later studied graphic design at High Wycombe Technical College in Buckinghamshire, England and started her career as a graphic artist in a variety of advertising agencies in London. But on holiday to the Seychelles, the young artist met her future husband Nick who had sailed his yacht from Africa to the Seychelles. Together they have explored the wide Indian Ocean for 40 years where Marilyn has taken inspiration for her art.

They built their studio, made from locally sourced materials, in Rawai in 1980 and Marilyn has been painting and drawing and building collage ever since.

She will be in residence at the Villa Royale Gallery most days from lunchtime til 7pm.

For more information, contact Villa Royale at 076 333 568 or info@villaroyalephuket.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Destination Mai Khao Beach to host Phuket’s biggest Australia Day party
Turtles released at Maya Bay, Koh Phi Phi
Say ‘Oui!’ to Lady Coco Phuket
How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health
Royal Thai recipes shine at Ruen Thai!
University in the UK or US?
Rise of the Skywalker will give you Palpa’tations
Cycling in Paradise
Phuket History: The Tin’acious Dutch
Holiday Miracles
Phuket Red Cross to host inaugural Miss Coral Queen transgender beauty pageant
[VIDEO] Lamb, three ways! What The Munch Ep. 5 || Phuket Food
Porto de Phuket breezes into town offering something for everyone
Let’s Get Bent: Abs for Xmas
Green Thoughts: Practical palms

 

Phuket community
New Year beach sing-along ends with jealous stab in the neck, beating

Wow, one must be very careful not to do anything that may upset one of these angry, unstable idiots....(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Reg.:" we need editing function back".You are right about that Ro. But there is another si...(Read More)

Anti-plastic campaign starts to hit home

It's great to have a commentator translate a highly lucid'and balanced article into unintel...(Read More)

Phuket Governor offers New Year blessings for 2020

It is highly doubtful of any disaster occurring from a lack of water. Outback Australia, the middle...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Still don't know where you get your facts from. Bit like you saying that nominee shareholders is...(Read More)

Anti-plastic campaign starts to hit home

...Help to save the world....(Read More)

Anti-plastic campaign starts to hit home

As we don't have trains running on steam anymore, the plastic industry has to realise herself th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor offers New Year blessings for 2020

All these 'blessings' will be forgotten the day this year when Phuket is without water. Phuk...(Read More)

Briton killed by exploding firework in Pattaya

Lucky that it was only the person tried to light the illegal piece of firework who became a victim, ...(Read More)

Briton killed by exploding firework in Pattaya

@C.S. Probably more another sad example how careless people are when handling fireworks. Just ignor...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
Thailand Yacht Show

 