Mardi Gras with Phuket International Women’s Club

Phuket International Women’s Club (PIWC) Annual Fundraiser is set to be a wild night of Mardi Gras dining, dancing and revelry.

Saturday 4 January 2020, 11:00AM

On Saturday, February 29 at the Firefly Restaurant in The Pavilions Phuket in Cherng Talay, PIWC promises a fun food-loving celebration featuring the best of Phuket with its 31st annual charity dinner, silent auction, raffle and danceathon – a masked revelry of dancing, beads and masks, laughter and fun from sunset to late evening including a sumptuous buffet and fantastic auction prizes.

All this revelry has a serious purpose – to raise funds for scholarships to educate local disadvantaged children who would otherwise miss the opportunity to improve their lives and that of their families.

PIWC, the first charity established in Phuket, started as a women’s organisation comprised of members from over 30 countries who bond over shared interests, meals and laughter. PIWC ensures all donated funds go directly to fund the children with no overhead costs included. Since 1989, all funds raised have sponsored scholarships to more than 1,400 young girls and boys. Over the past 30 years, hundreds of children have benefited from the scholarship fund.

Today our graduating students are doctors, lawyers, architects, teachers and veterinarians as well as many other professional roles. These former students, now adults, give to the fund annually as a way to say thank you but also to ensure future students receive the same benefit.

Producing a world-class evening of revelry would not succeed without the support of sponsors as well as the many hotels and local businesses that continually support our scholarship fund. You can see a list of our supporters on the PIWC website (PIWC-Phuket.com) A full list of sponsors will be announced proudly on the night of the party.

So put on your wildest green, gold or purple Mardi Gras masks and dancing attire to swing to the music while enjoying an elegant feast comforted in the fact you are helping others.

PIWC’s Mardi Gras gala will be held at the Firefly Restaurant at the Pavilions Resort on Saturday, February 29 starting at 6:30pm. To purchase tickets at B2,500 per person for welcome drink, full buffet dinner, silent auction and dancing, contact info@piwc-phuket.com or visit www.thephuketnewscom/Phuket-ticket-master.php

Alternatively, for more information, go to the PIWC website at PIWC-Phuket.com