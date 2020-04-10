THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mango picker killed by wild elephant

Mango picker killed by wild elephant

THAILAND: A is believed to have been killed by a wild elephant while collecting mangoes in a forest area behind his village in Chachoengsao, Tha Takiab district last night (Apr 9).

animalsenvironmentdeathaccidentswildlife
By Bangkok Post

Friday 10 April 2020, 04:00PM

A forestry official examines elephant tracks near a mango tree where a wild elephant killed a man last night (Apr 9) in a forest in Tha Takiab district of Chachoengsao. Photo: Sonthaporn Inchan

A forestry official examines elephant tracks near a mango tree where a wild elephant killed a man last night (Apr 9) in a forest in Tha Takiab district of Chachoengsao. Photo: Sonthaporn Inchan

Relatives told police that Chalermphol Sukthawee, 53, former headman of Moo 10 in tambon Tha Takiab, left his house about 3pm yesterday.

When he had not returned home that night and could not be contacted, relatives went out to look for him.

He was found dead near a mango tree in a rubber plantation near a forested area at the base of Langka mountain. Relatives informed police, who recorded the call about 7.45pm.

UWC Thailand

Pol Lt Col Suchart Yaemsak, investigation chief at Tha Takiab police station, said Chalermphol had a fractured skull and other major injuries.

Elephant tracks were found about 10 metres from his body.

Anek Wongsa, assistant head of Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, said the tracks revealed only one elephant involved. He believed the elephant had come down from the mountain to eat mangoes, and surprised Chalermphol while he was collecting the fruit.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

50 new national COVID-19 cases, one more death
Phuket confirms nine new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 170
Protecting society’s most vulnerable
Police warning for ladyboy who derided B5,000 government handout
School holidays canned after term delay
Asia virus latest: Australia raids cruise ship; Taiwan demands WHO apology
Bangkok alcohol ban set to last 10 days
Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’
Five suspects arrested in Srisoonthorn drug and gun raid
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Automatic visa extensions! Phuket 2nd most cases in Thailand! Officials donate salaries? || April 9
Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19
Rawai resort owner charged for violating hotel closure order
21 new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 161
COVID-19 forces cash strapped Thais to rush to pawn shops
Cabinet gives green light to B1.9tn stimulus

 

Phuket community
Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’

Yes Christy,in your case I agree with a 10 week lockdown at home.Internet should be cut too....(Read More)

Police warning for ladyboy who derided B5,000 government handout

Sure, 5,000 isn't much for this person...about 1 or 2 hours with his French big-bike customers a...(Read More)

Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

@Kurt Do you refuse scanning in supermarkets ? If not what is your problem with those door to door c...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

@Rorri2/GFY I said water splashing isn't allowed ! Never suggested everyone would follow that ...(Read More)

Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

@Shwe. What has your absurd rant to do with this article.You think they do this checks because they...(Read More)

Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

Going around with 3000 thermometers is a 'fun job'. Just gives a moment picture. Tomorrow th...(Read More)

Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’

Please kindly show a Map of the Exact Tambon Borders in English. Thank You....(Read More)

Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

Social distance = 1.5 metres. Are there Officials with 1.5 metres long arms to check my temp ? Are t...(Read More)

Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’

In Tambon Chalong are building constructions going on without 'social distance' between the ...(Read More)

Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’

Yeah, we'll see wont we. The responsible and respectful among us have been isolating for 2 weeks...(Read More)

 

BB and B
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Pavilions Home Video
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 