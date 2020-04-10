Mango picker killed by wild elephant

THAILAND: A is believed to have been killed by a wild elephant while collecting mangoes in a forest area behind his village in Chachoengsao, Tha Takiab district last night (Apr 9).

animalsenvironmentdeathaccidentswildlife

By Bangkok Post

Friday 10 April 2020, 04:00PM

A forestry official examines elephant tracks near a mango tree where a wild elephant killed a man last night (Apr 9) in a forest in Tha Takiab district of Chachoengsao. Photo: Sonthaporn Inchan

Relatives told police that Chalermphol Sukthawee, 53, former headman of Moo 10 in tambon Tha Takiab, left his house about 3pm yesterday. When he had not returned home that night and could not be contacted, relatives went out to look for him. He was found dead near a mango tree in a rubber plantation near a forested area at the base of Langka mountain. Relatives informed police, who recorded the call about 7.45pm. Pol Lt Col Suchart Yaemsak, investigation chief at Tha Takiab police station, said Chalermphol had a fractured skull and other major injuries. Elephant tracks were found about 10 metres from his body. Anek Wongsa, assistant head of Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, said the tracks revealed only one elephant involved. He believed the elephant had come down from the mountain to eat mangoes, and surprised Chalermphol while he was collecting the fruit.