POOL: Week 4 of the Rawai Pool League (RPL), played on Monday night (Aug 20), saw Division A’s Mango Bar and Shot Bar keep their 100% records in tact. League leaders Mango Bar played out a convincing 0-7 away win against Masaya Bar, and after four consecutive 2-0 singles wins, Mango’s Thong moves one point clear of teammate Gregg and Blacksheep’s Nani to lead the individual rankings.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 August 2018, 12:31PM

Presenting their opponents with mangos seems to be working.

Shot Bar, who hosted Pita Bar, had a more difficult evening. After leading 3-1 from the singles, Shot saw their lead overturned with Pita initially leading 1-0 in the beerleg. It was left to the deciding frame of the night for Shot to secure their fourth win from four.

Meanwhile, Black Sheep maintained third spot in the league with a narrow away win to a spirited Tropical Sands, with the beerleg again deciding the match winners.

Close finishes continued over on Wiset Rd, where Black Pearl hosted Orange Bar. In the night’s third 4-3 scoreline, Black Pearl saw out their opponents in the beer leg.

Maybe Orange Bar could employ Mango Bar’s strategy with a gift of oranges to their opponents?

Current champions, White Hart hosted Spot Bar. The first leg saw Jig take on Jikky, Jikky went in-off when it looked like she could tie the game. What followed saw Spot lose five of the six games, with only Eddy managing to get some points on his team’s board. The beer leg saw an incredible finish by Shot’s Mini – she fired the cue-ball off the cushion to cannon back into the black, potting it into the middle.

Future Bar had to play well to record a 5-2 win against Freedom Bar, who had Dave back among their ranks. The draw saw both captains face-off in the first leg but Barry caused an upset winning 2-0 against Tom. With Wayne and Fod on form, they were able to secure their second win of the season.

Incredibly, in Division B, Roses Bar has only lost one leg in their four matches since joining the league this season. They easily saw out their visitors Moonlight Bar with yet another 7-0 “clean-sheet” victory.

Hot on their heels, Stor Bar recorded a very strong 6-1 win against visitors White Hart BBQ at the Banana Complex. Nick and Ying played solidly for the hosts. Gero tried to get his team back in the game, but with a few frames decided by lucky shots on a fast table, it was in vain.

The girls from Pink Sheep put in a great performance on their visit to The Islander. It was to and fro on the singles legs, but the Islander A boys managed to win both doubles to record a good 5-2 victory.

Meanwhile, just metres away next door at Black Bull, Islander’s B team suffered defeat in a game that would play out in much the same way. Black Bull’s win was sealed when father and son doubles team, Franck and Kevin Bayard, won their team’s ultimate doubles leg win.

In a match between league newcomers, The Stoned Crab moved into mid-table with an away victory at O’s bar. A strong doubles and beerleg gave them a well deserved 2-5 victory.

Baroque Bar’s Pang performed well to win the first game at Kilt’n Haggis, but in the end the home team proved much too strong running out 6-1 victors.

Text by Barry Craig

