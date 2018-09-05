THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Mandarin Oriental to open new resort in Phuket

PHUKET: The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced that it will manage a new luxury resort on Phuket that is scheduled to open in 2022.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 September 2018, 10:35AM

The Mandarin Oriental, Phuket will overlook Laem Singh Beach, pictured here when beach vendors were still allowed on the sands. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The Mandarin Oriental, Phuket will be located on an undeveloped beachfront site on ‘Millionaire’s Mile’ on the west coast. It will occupy a 59-rai of land overlooking Laem Singh Bay.

The hotel will feature 105 rooms, including 37 pool villas, with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea, the company announced in a release yesterday (Sept 4).

“The site itself encloses a white sand beach with rocky outcrops, providing excellent access for snorkelling and swimming,” the release added.

Facilities will include three restaurants and bars with ocean-front settings, comprising an all-day dining venue, specialty restaurant, sunset bar and a beach club.

“There will be a range of flexible function facilities, ideal for landmark events, social gatherings or business meetings,” Mandarin explained in its release.

“The Group’s signature wellness therapies and treatments will be provided in a spacious Spa at Mandarin Oriental, a well-equipped fitness centre and two outdoor swimming pools. A Kid’s Club and a host of outdoor leisure pursuits will also be available,” it added.

James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental said, “Phuket is one of Asia’s leading leisure destinations and we are delighted to have found such a special site on which to develop our resort.

“The Group’s established reputation and experience in delivering award-winning service and facilities at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, when combined with this stunning new property, will provide guests a unique proposition for a luxury visit to the entrancing Kingdom of Thailand.

“We look forward to working with our partners to create this.”

The project ownership is represented by Grand Larn Luang Co Ltd.

Sansrit Yenbamrung, CEO of Grand Larn Luang, said, “We are pleased to partner with Mandarin Oriental on this very exciting project, which will provide visitors with a world-class facility, coupled with the renowned service of Mandarin Oriental.”

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, with a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the the award-winning owner and operator now operates 31 hotels and seven residences in 21 countries and territories.

 

 

Kurt | 06 September 2018 - 13:49:59 

Another beach 'environmental gone'?  Free flow of sewage coming up!
All local officials happy with periodically incoming gifts. And all will be fine.

Pauly44 | 06 September 2018 - 07:04:18 

"Undeveloped beachfront site on millionaire mile" what a contradiction, just what Phuket needs another "luxury resort" how original, soon it will be a concrete jungle as insatiable greed of developers knows no bounds and there is no efdective enviromental planning control in Phuket to stop it, must have been a very large brown envelope!

BenPendejo | 05 September 2018 - 21:15:40 

Boy, this is great...as we can finally get some untreated sewage flowing into Laem Singh so it can be like Kamala sewer bay to the south and Surin the dump site to the north.  Local Thais should hurry up and check this beautiful bay out ASAP, because the only way you'll see it again is if you work there making 9,000 baht a month job changing sheets and waiting on tourists. It'll never stop...

CaptainJack69 | 05 September 2018 - 11:46:45 

Sounds suspiciously like it'll block access to another so-called "public" beach.

