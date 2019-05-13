THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Manchester City win thrilling title race, break Liverpool hearts

FOOTBALL: Manchester City retained the Premier League title in style on Sunday (May 12), holding their nerve to come from behind and thrash Brighton to hold off a charging Liverpool after a nailbiting campaign.

Football
By AFP

Monday 13 May 2019, 12:53AM

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany holds up the Premier League trophy after their 4-1 victory against Brighton. Photo: AFP

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany holds up the Premier League trophy after their 4-1 victory against Brighton. Photo: AFP

Pep Guardiola’s team won 4-1 at Brighton to finish with 98 points – the second-highest total in Premier League history – as Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield to finish a single, agonising, point adrift.

City, who strung together 14 league wins at the end of the season, are the first side to retain the title since their bitter rivals Manchester United managed the feat in 2009, and remain on course for the first domestic treble in English football history.

But Guardiola’s team did not have it all their own way as they won a fourth English title in eight seasons and the sixth in the club’s history.

Indeed, a day of drama on England's south coast was in keeping with an astonishing season in which the lead switched hands time after time.

Liverpool drew first blood on Sunday, with Sadio Mane striking in the 17th minute to put them mathematically top of the table and on course for their first English top-flight title since 1990, before the Premier League era even started.

City fans’ nerves were shredded even further when Glenn Murray put Brighton in front from a corner in the 27th minute, drawing a huge roar at Anfield.

But those cheers were quickly muted, with Guardiola’s side level just 83 seconds later, Sergio Aguero staying onside and keeping his cool to finish after a brilliant ball from David Silva.

Ten minutes later, the unmarked Aymeric Laporte rose to head in Riyad Mahrez's corner to complete the turnaround for City and second-half goals from Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan put the result beyond doubt.

Hardest Premier League’

“We have to say congratulations to Liverpool and thank you so much – they pushed us to increase our standards,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“It’s incredible, 98 points, to go back-to-back. We made the standard higher last season and Liverpool helped us – to win this title we had to win 14 in a row. We couldn’t lose one point.

“It’s the toughest title we have won in all my career, by far.”

City announced they would celebrate with their own fans at their Etihad Stadium later on Sunday.

City finished a record 19 points clear of United last season, but this term has been a totally different campaign.

Guardiola’s side had to dig deep to see off the relentless challenge of Liverpool, who lost just one Premier League game all season.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The champions ground out a number of 1-0 victories in recent weeks, showing they have added steel to their style.

The outcome was cruel on Liverpool, who are second behind only United in the all-time list of English champions with 18 titles.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised City but vowed his side would be back.

“City got the points they have because we were there,” he told the BBC.

“They have 198 points in two years, that’s special. We made such big steps. It’s only the first step. Always after a good year we lost key players (in the past) but we won’t (this time) so we’ll be there again.”

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah shared the Premier League Golden Boot award with teammate Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they all scored 22 goals.

The Merseysiders’ points tally is the third-highest in Premier League history.

Klopp’s side travelled to face City at the Etihad in January with the chance to open up a 10-point lead but the defending champions won 2-1 in what turned out to be the pivotal match of the campaign.

Liverpool suffered a blip in late January and February, held to a series of draws, but they found their form again and relentlessly harried City, finishing with nine straight league wins.

Klopp’s team will have to put the disappointment behind them as they prepare to face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.

Elsewhere on the final day of Premier League action, Spurs made mathematically certain of a place in the top four, drawing 2-2 against Everton.

Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1 while fellow Europa League finalists Chelsea were held to a goalless draw at Leicester.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United finished their season with a whimper, losing 2-0 at home to relegated Cardiff – a side he once managed.

There were also wins for Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham. Southampton and relegated Huddersfield drew 1-1.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘It wasn’t easy’: Sarri relief as Chelsea book Europa final clash with Arsenal
Lucas hat-trick takes heroic Spurs to all-English Champions League final
Liverpool ‘giants’ stun Barca to make Champions League final
Captain Kompany keeps Man City on course for Premier League title
The King of Sports
Klopp hails ‘unstoppable’ Messi after Barca star shines in CL semi
Emery ‘proud’ despite huge Arsenal defeat
Man City move to top as United suffer more misery
Eriksen late show keeps Spurs on course for top four finish
Chelsea up to fourth after frustrating Burnley draw
Spurs survive seven-goal thriller to end Man City’s quadruple quest
Phuket boys dominate at Southern tournament
Phuket attracts international football teams
College dreams come true for three Phuket athletes
How will Brexit hurt the Premier League?

 

Phuket community
Dengue on the decline in Phuket

In soi namjai rawai in the last 10 months first my stepson came down with dengue fever, a month late...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Lives can wait for the money-go-round

Skeptics might say that the underpasses may not have actually cost 3 billion baht to build. Maybe if...(Read More)

Blackout to leave Kamala without mains water supply

Thailand 4.0...(Read More)

Tour operators urged to tout tax perk

Is Phuket Provincial Hall aware of the fact that Phuket tour operators still sell tickets for Phi Ph...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Lives can wait for the money-go-round

A child could see that original 4 storey building planning was wrong. As I commented last year it sh...(Read More)

Waiting Room: Chalong Hospital delayed as last-minute changes stall

Last year already I expressed in a comment that I found it strange the building would be just 4 floo...(Read More)

Italian expat faces recklessness causing death charge over fatal boat collision

" ..having compassion/ruthless cold thinking" Reading ones daily comments brings out the d...(Read More)

Army scales back direct role in Phuket beach management, public transport

As I predicted a short while ago; Beaches will return to situation as it was beginning 2004. Army go...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: HIV through blood transfusion? Biometrics at Phuket airport! Phuket media shuffle! || May 10

Not only is the guy in the video not wearing a respirator, he is shooting pesticide into someones li...(Read More)

Police under investigation over ‘judge privileges’ incident

these so called "HiSo" people are disgusting, they believe they're infallible, untouch...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Ride 4 Kids 2019

 