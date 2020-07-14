Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Manchester City’s Euro ban quashed on appeal

Manchester City’s Euro ban quashed on appeal

FOOTBALL: Manchester City are free to play Champions League football next season after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) yesterday (July 13) lifted a two-season ban from European competitions imposed by UEFA.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Tuesday 14 July 2020, 09:13AM

Manchester City’s two-season ban from European competitions was lifted yesterday (July 13). Photo: AFP.

Manchester City’s two-season ban from European competitions was lifted yesterday (July 13). Photo: AFP.

An initial fine of 30 million euros (B1 billion) was also reduced to 10 million euros.

City were accused of deliberately inflating the value of income from sponsors with links to the Abu Dhabi United Group, also owned by City owner Sheikh Mansour, to avoid falling foul of financial fair play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016.

UEFA launched an investigation after German magazine Der Spiegel published a series of leaked emails in 2018.

However, CAS found that “most of the alleged breaches reported by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the CFCB (UEFA Club Financial Control Body) were either not established or time-barred”.

UEFA recognised in a statement that many of the allegations fell outside the five-year time limit in its own regulations.

“UEFA notes that the CAS panel found that there was insufficient conclusive evidence to uphold all of the CFCB’s conclusions in this specific case and that many of the alleged breaches were time-barred due to the five-year time period foreseen in the UEFA regulations,” European football’s governing body said in a statement.

Validation’

City welcomed the decision, which will have huge ramifications for the club’s finances and potentially the future of manager Pep Guardiola and star players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

The club made 93 million euros from UEFA prize money and TV rights alone from last season’s Champions League, with gate receipts and extra sponsorship revenue from Europe’s premier club competition added to that tally.

“Whilst Manchester City and its legal advisors are yet to review the full ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the club welcomes the implications of today’s ruling as a validation of the club’s position and the body of evidence that it was able to present,” City said in a statement.

“The club wishes to thank the panel members for their diligence and the due process that they administered.”

Oak Maedow Phuket

Since Sheikh Mansour’s takeover 12 years ago, City’s fortunes have been transformed from perennially living in the shadow of local rivals Manchester United to winning four Premier League titles in the past eight years among 11 major trophies.

More silverware could come before the end of the season as Guardiola’s side face Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday before restarting their Champions League campaign in August, holding a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid from the first leg of their last-16 tie.

On Saturday, they secured qualification for the Champions League for a 10th consecutive season with a 5-0 win at Brighton.

“We deserve to be there because we won it on the pitch,” said Guardiola ahead of Monday’s ruling.

City’s victory in court will raise fresh questions over how effectively UEFA can police FFP.

Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain also won an appeal to CAS against UEFA’s decision to reopen a probe into alleged FFP breaches last year.

FFP, which limits clubs to not losing more than 30 million euros over a three-year period, with exceptions for some costs such as youth development and women’s teams, has helped drive down debt levels in European football.

“Over the last few years, Financial Fair Play has played a significant role in protecting clubs and helping them become financially sustainable and UEFA and ECA (European Clubs Association) remain committed to its principles,” UEFA’s statement added.

The ruling also has ramifications for the end to the Premier League season.

With just six points separating third from seventh, many sides were hoping for City’s ban to be upheld, which would have meant fifth place was good enough to qualify for the Champions League.

Instead, Chelsea, Leicester, Manchester United, Wolves and Sheffield United are now vying for two places in the top four.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man Utd blow chance to move third after Southampton strike late
Expect cuts in subsidy, Thai League 1 clubs told
Spurs leave it late to beat Arsenal, Bournemouth boost survival bid
Hamilton cruises to Styrian Grand Prix victory
True refuses to beam rescheduled T1 matches live beyond this year
Canaries relegated after home hammering, Liverpool held
Hamilton supreme in soaking-wet Styria
Arsenal threaten to turn tide on Mourinho’s struggling Spurs
Amateur Kan proves a cut above the pros
Premier League’s Golden Boot race hots up
Alonso returns to F1 with Renault ‘family’
Rangsrid vows to raise Thai golf to world level
Lara warns West Indies ‘won’t last five days’ in England Tests
Leicester loyalty ‘cements Vardy legacy’, says Rodgers
Tension mounts in Premier League relegation battle

 

Phuket community
COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

"They were not asked to quarantine because they were coming for less than 14 days but they were...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

In my experience most people on Phuket have been wearing masks. But I am now in Khao Lak for a few d...(Read More)

COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’

1. Nobody said anything about each person needing 2 doses. That would be unusual and you could argue...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

It is very much time to have Orbor Tor elections. The 6 years serving present 'Officials' in...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

WE know what happens if someone "pushes" too hard, they "disappear," or run for ...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

Aren't we missing something? Missing the reason why Egyptian soldiers were in Rayong, UAE, Pakis...(Read More)

COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’

"3 Million are paper phantom doses.Meaning commission doses" OMG Kurt,what a load of rubbi...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

... The National security threat comes from within the highest Government level!......(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

How could 57 MP's file a request/complain that Mr. Sira with interfering with 'Officials'...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

And this is very good Fascinated... the people are simply sick and tired from wearing face masks at ...(Read More)

 

Binomo
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket

 