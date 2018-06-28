TENNIS: Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort is excited to announce the opening of its own tennis academy. In mid-June 2018, it welcomed Coach Paul Robert McCabe, who will join the resort and lead a team of certified tennis coaches dedicated to coaching all skill levels.

TennisThe Phuket News

Thursday 28 June 2018, 03:53PM

Thanyapura’s new tennis academy manager Paul Robert McCabe. Photo: Supplied

Coach Paul has directed a number of programs in premier leisure clubs across Southwest Asia and the UK, and has experience in working with former British Number 3 Martin Lee, and Kyle Edmund, who recently made the Semi-finals of the Australian Open and reached world Number 26.

His key speciality is the development of a solid foundation, laying the groundwork for players to reach new levels of success themselves.

Coach Paul will bring a number of new programs to Thanyapura, including tennis for all levels, cardio tennis, a Junior Development Program for young athletes aged 4-18, social tennis sessions, and tennis weekend getaways.

The programs will run across the resort’s four indoor courts and two outdoor courts, and will be available to all Thanyapura members. Non-members will be charged for the services, and will be subject to availability.

Coach Paul is looking forward to leading the academy, saying, “The team at Thanyapura seem really friendly but also dedicated to improving all facets of the Thanyapura experience, and that’s very exciting to be involved in.

“On a purely tennis side I know from experience that Thailand has a really strong tennis culture; probably the strongest in South-East Asia, and I’m really thrilled to be involved here in Phuket.”