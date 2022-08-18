Man, woman injured as car slams power pole

PHUKET: A 32-year-old male driver and his 26-year-old female passenger were rushed to hospital after the car they were in struck a power pole west of Heroines Monument early this morning (Aug 18).

accidentsSafetypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 18 August 2022, 03:29PM

Thalang Police were called to the scene, in front of Supalai Essence residential estate on Srisoonthorn Rd, at around 5.13am.

Police, Thalang Hospital EMS unit and Srisoonthorn rescue workers arrived to find a damaged Toyota Yaris hatchback which had hit a roadside power pole.

The driver of the car was identified as Wasan Saelim (32), he sustained only minor injuries. His passenger was identified as Danita Chiewapattanaphan (26). She was reported to be unconscious when rescue workers and EMS medics arrived.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment. Ms Danita’s current condition is not known.

Police are yet to reveal how the accident happened.