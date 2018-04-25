The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Man who beat partner on FB ‘swindled B6m’

BANGKOK: Police suspect a man who broadcast his brutal assaults on his girlfriend live on Facebook committed another wrongdoing by cheating people out of B6 million through his bogus online forex trading courses, police have found.

crime, drugs, police, violence,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 25 April 2018, 09:03AM

Chaichana Sirichart, already under arrest (above) and charged with the savage beating of his girlfriend on Facebook Live, has been accused of running a B6-million scam promising forex profits. Photo: Post Today
Chaichana Sirichart, already under arrest (above) and charged with the savage beating of his girlfriend on Facebook Live, has been accused of running a B6-million scam promising forex profits. Photo: Post Today

A group of victims complained to deputy police chief Wirachai Songmetta yesterday (Apr 24) against Chaichana Sirichart for luring them into paying money to attend courses he claimed would train them in how to reap profits by trading currencies on the foreign exchange markets.

The 25-year-old already faces several charges including attempted murder, physical assault, detention of a person and defamation by broadcasting a person’s image across the internet, after he live streamed his attack on his girlfriend. Viewers reported it to police to help the woman.

One of the group, who asked not to be named, said he and his friends paid B15,000 each to Chaichana after seeing an advertisement on his Facebook page, Global Fx Investment, for private one-on-one training courses including video clips offering insights in the currency market.

Chaichana offered to be a mentor for his trainees for a period of one year, but the victim claimed there had been no training.

An investigation found that about 500 victims had paid money to Chaichana, Gen Wirachai said.

Damages were initially estimated at B6 million.

A search of Chaichana turned up no assets of unusually high value but the officers spotted documents and books about stocks and forex trading.

The books did not show Chaichana to be an investment guru, as he claimed on his Facebook page, Gen Wirachai said.

The investigators suspect he committed fraud and posted false information on the social network.

World Cup League @ BISP

“We encourage other victims to also lodge complaints,” Gen Wirachai said.

“If there are many victims across the country we will ask the national police chief to forward the case to the Crime Suppression Division,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chaichana, who is being detained by the police, denied charges of attempted murder, detention of a person and defamation by broadcasting a person’s image across the internet, police said yesterday.

He admitted to physical assault and one drug offence. The man was also found to have been taking methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

Chaichana said earlier he had been quarrelling with his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kuldara Yeesaman, over the whereabouts of B6 million he gained from the course fees.

Ms Kuldara, who suffered a broken nose, cuts to her throat and burns on her body, is being treated in hospital.

She told the police her boyfriend regularly beat her during their eight-month relationship.

Her family expressed concern he may try to escape punishment by blaming her for alleged infidelity.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Thai Navy commander in Phuket as air fighters, weapons firing mark exercise

It's now a helicopter carrier, built in Spain, commissioned in 1997. Just carry 6 helicopters only. No functioning anti-aircraft defense system. ...(Read More)

Woman loses leg in Phuket road accident

God bless. may she make a good recovery. So sad everytime a young person is hurt or killed by the bloody stupid driving here on Phuket. Another life r...(Read More)

Woman loses leg in Phuket road accident

Look on the pics, that the car is standing of the road. The driver cant move the pick up around with a Joy hanging on to rear bumper....(Read More)

Woman loses leg in Phuket road accident

I was at the scene. ms. Joy, was travelling with more than 90 km an hour. Her boyfriend was just coming after her in the speed, but luckily he had mo...(Read More)

Woman loses leg in Phuket road accident

I cant count the fatal accidents i see with my own eyes in the past 20 years I am living in Phuket. With 20 to 21.000 DEAD People in Road accidents ...(Read More)

Woman loses leg in Phuket road accident

Rather sad for Joy, but I cannot understand how she could hit the back of the pickup if he was making a right hand turn. Would happen if he was making...(Read More)

Woman loses leg in Phuket road accident

If this was happening at 'junction' Chaofa West rd/entrance Tesco Lotus, that is really a dangerous adventure to turn in and out over there A...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

If you read the article it states, "...police believe that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit."...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

At the time of the offence the offender was under the influence of drugs, so in law he cannot be mentally retarded. If as alleged she was assaulted 6 ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.