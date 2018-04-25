BANGKOK: Police suspect a man who broadcast his brutal assaults on his girlfriend live on Facebook committed another wrongdoing by cheating people out of B6 million through his bogus online forex trading courses, police have found.

Chaichana Sirichart, already under arrest (above) and charged with the savage beating of his girlfriend on Facebook Live, has been accused of running a B6-million scam promising forex profits. Photo: Post Today

A group of victims complained to deputy police chief Wirachai Songmetta yesterday (Apr 24) against Chaichana Sirichart for luring them into paying money to attend courses he claimed would train them in how to reap profits by trading currencies on the foreign exchange markets.

The 25-year-old already faces several charges including attempted murder, physical assault, detention of a person and defamation by broadcasting a person’s image across the internet, after he live streamed his attack on his girlfriend. Viewers reported it to police to help the woman.

One of the group, who asked not to be named, said he and his friends paid B15,000 each to Chaichana after seeing an advertisement on his Facebook page, Global Fx Investment, for private one-on-one training courses including video clips offering insights in the currency market.

Chaichana offered to be a mentor for his trainees for a period of one year, but the victim claimed there had been no training.

An investigation found that about 500 victims had paid money to Chaichana, Gen Wirachai said.

Damages were initially estimated at B6 million.

A search of Chaichana turned up no assets of unusually high value but the officers spotted documents and books about stocks and forex trading.

The books did not show Chaichana to be an investment guru, as he claimed on his Facebook page, Gen Wirachai said.

The investigators suspect he committed fraud and posted false information on the social network.

“We encourage other victims to also lodge complaints,” Gen Wirachai said.

“If there are many victims across the country we will ask the national police chief to forward the case to the Crime Suppression Division,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chaichana, who is being detained by the police, denied charges of attempted murder, detention of a person and defamation by broadcasting a person’s image across the internet, police said yesterday.

He admitted to physical assault and one drug offence. The man was also found to have been taking methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

Chaichana said earlier he had been quarrelling with his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kuldara Yeesaman, over the whereabouts of B6 million he gained from the course fees.

Ms Kuldara, who suffered a broken nose, cuts to her throat and burns on her body, is being treated in hospital.

She told the police her boyfriend regularly beat her during their eight-month relationship.

Her family expressed concern he may try to escape punishment by blaming her for alleged infidelity.

