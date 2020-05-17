Kata Rocks
Man wanted for opening fire on ex-wife’s house in Thepkrasattri

PHUKET: Police are searching for the ex-husband of a 23-year-old woman and an accomplice for shooting into a home in Thepkrasattri before dawn today (May 17).

violencecrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 17 May 2020, 01:34PM

Police at the house in Tambon Thepkrasattri where the shooting took place before dawn today (May 17). Photo: Thalang Police

Police at the house in Tambon Thepkrasattri where the shooting took place before dawn today (May 17). Photo: Thalang Police

Police were called to the house, in Moo 8 Tambon Thepkrasattri, at 5:50am, reported Lt Somnuk Kaewphet of the Thalang Police.

The owner of the home, Jiraporn Sriyai, 53, explained that she was sleeping in her bedroom while her daughter Duenphen Waree, 23, and her grandchild were sleeping in the front part of the house when at about 5am they were woken by the sound of gunfire.

Five shots were fired before there was a period of silence and then the sound of a motorbike speeding off, she said.

She and her daughter ran outside, but were unable to see anyone in the area, Ms Jiraporn added.

They checked the house and found what looked like gunshot holes in walls inside the home, and called the police, she said.

Officers found no bullet casings at the scene, leading police to believe that the weapon used fired shotgun cartridges, and that it was most likely a homemade gun (Thai Pradit), Lt Somnuk noted in his report.

BB and B

Ms Duenphen had separated from her husband Warakorn Thavorn, 23, only earlier this year. Lt Somnuk also noted in his report.

After they broke up, Warakorn apparently fired a firearm in a grocery store in the nearby area of Pru Champa, but no people were injured.

A warrant for Warakorn’s arrest was issued over the incident, but police had yet to apprehend him, Lt Somnuk reported.

Warakorn is now the prime suspect for the shooting, Lt Somnuk added.

“As police had yet to arrest him, he was free to do this as an act of revenge,” he wrote.

Police are now searching for Warakorn and his accomplice for the shooting this morning, Lt Somnuk wrote.

