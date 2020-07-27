BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man Utd, Chelsea seal top-four spots on final day of Premier League

Man Utd, Chelsea seal top-four spots on final day of Premier League

FOOTBALL: Manchester United and Chelsea sealed Champions League places yesterday (July 26) as Bournemouth and Watford fell through the trapdoor on a dramatic final day of the longest Premier League season.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Monday 27 July 2020, 01:20PM

Chelsea celebrate Mason Mount’s opening goal against Wolves. Photo: AFP

Chelsea celebrate Mason Mount’s opening goal against Wolves. Photo: AFP

Liverpool were crowned champions last month but there were many issues at stake in the final 90 minutes of a campaign that started on August 9 last year and was interrupted by a three-month coronavirus shutdown.

United finished third after a nervy 2-0 win in a Champions League shootout against Leicester while Chelsea ended in fourth spot after beating Wolves 2-0 thanks to two goals on the stroke of half-time.

At the other end of the table, Bournemouth and managerless Watford dropped to the Championship while Aston Villa fans breathed a huge sigh of relief after they got the draw they needed at West Ham.

Leicester, in fifth spot, will play in the Europa League next season where they will be joined by Tottenham, who drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace to leapfrog Wolves.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea required just a draw to seal Champions League qualification for next term and two goals in first-half stoppage time gave them breathing space.

Mason Mount whipped in from a free-kick to give Chelsea the lead and the home side went further in front almost immediately, when Olivier Giroud slid home.

United, whose form has dipped in recent weeks after they pulled themselves back into contention for the Champions League, were locked at 0-0 at half-time at the King Power Stadium.

But they finally broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, when Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot after Anthony Martial was upended. Jesse Lingard scored late to seal the win.

The result is a huge lift for Solskjaer, whose team slipped well off the pace earlier this season, but is a bitter blow for Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester, who have been camped in the top four for almost the whole campaign.

Relegation battle

Thanyapura Health 360

Watford, who sacked Nigel Pearson earlier this month, started in disastrous fashion when they conceded a penalty in the opening minute at the Emirates.

Craig Dawson floored Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette and, after a lengthy VAR review, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tucked home the resulting spot-kick.

Their fate was effectively sealed by further first-half goals from Kieran Tierney and an Aubameyang overhead kick, though a Troy Deeney penalty and a Danny Welbeck strike gave them hope.

Bournemouth beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park but needed West Ham to beat Aston Villa to survive.

Jack Grealish’s late goal for Villa was a hammer blow but the home side dramatically levelled a minute later through Andriy Yarmolenko. However, Villa held on to secure their Premier League survival.

An early goal by Harry Kane put Tottenham in front against Crystal Palace but Palace equalised early in the second half through Jeffrey Schlupp. That was enough for Jose Mourinho’s men to finish in sixth position.

Liverpool beat Newcastle 3-1 to finish the season on 99 points and second-placed Manchester City finished the season with a flourish, thrashing Norwich 5-0 to reach 102 goals for the campaign.

Elsewhere, Brighton beat Burnley 2-1 and Southampton beat Sheffield United 3-1.

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy won the Golden Boot with 23 goals.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Broad on brink of 500 club as England eye West Indies series win
European football and survival up for grabs in Premier League finale
No F1 Grand Prix this year in US, Brazil, Mexico, Canada
Maiden pro success for cool Atthaya
No change in T1 restart date
Tyson to make boxing comeback at 54 against Roy Jones, 51
WTA, ATP tennis cancel all tournaments in China over coronavirus
Phuket based Yan shows No Mercy as he takes UFC crown
Will anyone catch Mercedes?
Undefeated Wanheng to fight again
Klopp delighted by trophy lift after Liverpool hit Chelsea for five
Virus vaccine key for Olympics go-ahead in 2021: Tokyo chief
Villa and Watford swap places in relegation zone
Bielsa will be ‘incredible’ for Premier League: Guardiola
Deeney denies dressing room fight on eve of Man City test

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

How they want to restart with domestic tourism who have money to spend and closed borders ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

'as if they are worried that any plan announced will be perceived as a promise' TAT have no ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

Sir Burr, only problem with the whole 'its Phuket own fault' is the whole south is doing jus...(Read More)

Public fury as ‘Boss’ allowed to walk free

...people involved and try to clear the issue on the spot and at a low level if possible. Thats simp...(Read More)

Public fury as ‘Boss’ allowed to walk free

I agree with Island man that you have corruption in every country. The disadvantage of developed cou...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

@ CaptainJack, I agree with you, however tourists come with flight return ticket. Is possible that t...(Read More)

OAG under pressure to break silence

The Attorney-General learned the 'dropping' from the media, as he is on upcountry inspection...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

The low numbers of Thais coming here could be because of Phuket's bad reputation among Thais of ...(Read More)

OAG under pressure to break silence

They are funny. Just confirming more and more, after 8 years of the accident, the corruption out of ...(Read More)

Patong bomber escapes, re-arrested announce police

All 'escapes' have a story behind it here in Thailand. Incompetence or corruption. Any more ...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
M Beach Club Phuket
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand

 