Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man Utd axe training camp over Middle East tensions

Man Utd axe training camp over Middle East tensions

FOOTBALL: Manchester United have called off a winter training camp in the Middle East due to fears over tensions in the region.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Wednesday 15 January 2020, 09:43AM

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided tensions escalating in the Middle East pose enough of a threat for the club’s winter training camp to be scrapped. Photo: AFP

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided tensions escalating in the Middle East pose enough of a threat for the club’s winter training camp to be scrapped. Photo: AFP

United have often used the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai as a warm-weather base in recent years, and the Old Trafford outfit were set to visit the venue in the upcoming first ever winter break for Premier League clubs.

But United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed those plans have now been shelved in the wake of the United States’ killing of Iran's general Qassem Soleimani which has triggered a tense political mood in the region.

“If there's one thing that worries me, it's not on the football pitch,” Solskjaer said. “We were looking at the Middle East but that's definitely not going to happen.”

Solskjaer indicated he would instead give his players some time off to spend alone during the winter break, which will follow United's home match against Wolves on Feb 1.

“I'm going to give them a few days off, so I don't know where they'll all scatter around but we’ll stay in Europe,” he said.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Solskjaer sees the mid-season break as being vital for his players after an intense run of games.

With United still competing on four fronts, tonight’s (Jan 15) FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves at Old Trafford will be their 15th game in 49 days, and the number will reach 19 in 66 days by the time they meet again at the start of February.

“I think the mid-season break is very, very important for everyone,” he said.

“We've got five or six games now until then, we've just got to stick at it, hang in there until then, get the performances and the results that we hope we're going to get, and then use that to get some vitamin D.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Australian Open qualifying delayed due to bushfire smoke
Pitch, Stokes and brass bands: South Africa v England preview
Barcelona sack Valverde and appoint Setien as successor
War Elephants told to aim for a win
Phuket Championship confirmed as part of PGA Tour Series-China 2020 tournament
New Muay Thai event confirmed for Phuket at end of January
Badminton world number one Momota hurt, driver killed in Malaysia crash
International Team designates $125,000 of Presidents Cup charitable funds to Australia bushfire relief
Ormsby weathers Lowry surge to win Hong Kong Open
War Elephants need a draw to progress
Thais suffer heartbreak as Koreans claim ticket to Tokyo Olympics
Olympic athletes assured cardboard beds will withstand sex
England skipper Kane out until April with hamstring injury
Cricket legend Warne's cap raises Aus$1m for bushfire appeal as F1 ace Hamilton also donates
Rodwell gets to play the position of role model for today's prodigious youngsters

 

Phuket community
Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

Reg" 3 people recently killed..." Yes R,and you know people robbing money from banks and ...(Read More)

DMCR searches for dead whale shark off Coral Island

Jor... once the gases expell, the carcase does indeed sink, there's even documentaries to the fa...(Read More)

Student, 24, arrested for violent robberies, holding meat cleaver to 10-year-old girl's throat

Wow, quite a thai 'student', and a thai coward, seen who he choose to be his thai 'gold...(Read More)

Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

Jor, climate change makes it hard this moment to talk about thai climate all over Thailand. It is al...(Read More)

Big Joke links gunshots to B2bn airport biometrics project

A gunman fired 8 shots, 2 bullets were recovered. A Sherlock Holmes Police officer believes the othe...(Read More)

Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

Yes P. Understand thai are fascinated by gold. They needles even kill for it. Some poke you with s...(Read More)

German man released from hospital after bitten by ‘big fish’ – or maybe a shark

So if you find this shark what are authorities planning on doing with it?...(Read More)

Sirinya’s World: Meanings of the term ‘Farang’ (ฝรั่ง)

It must be quite frustrating for the serial poster being called "farang khi nok" by many ...(Read More)

Govt eyes cyber HQ to combat hacker threat

Haha, this is doomed not to work. Thai Government is cyber wise not functioning. They even can't...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand

Fact No. 1: Phuket Immigration doesn´t follow the Thai law. If citizens of these three countries do...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360

 