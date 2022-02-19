BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man Utd and Liverpool to face off in Bangkok

Man Utd and Liverpool to face off in Bangkok

FOOTBALL: English Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool will meet in an exhibition match in Bangkok in July, organisers said yesterday (Feb 18).

FootballPremier-League
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 19 February 2022, 04:48PM

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (left) and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes will be in Bangkok this July as part of the exhibition match. Photo: AFP

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (left) and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes will be in Bangkok this July as part of the exhibition match. Photo: AFP

Fresh Air Festival said it had signed a deal to bring the duo to play at Rajamangala National Stadium on July 12, reports the Bangkok Post.

A match between Liverpool and United is called the ‘Red War’ by the Thai media and fans.

The July event is dubbed ‘THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022’.

The company said the clubs had promised to come with their full squads.

It said the match would help boost the country’s flagging economy and create a positive image of Thailand which wants to become a hub for sports tourism.

Details of the match will be announced at a press conference on March 9 at Siam Paragon shopping mall.

Liverpool and Manchester United, widely known as Man U in this part of the world, are the most popular football teams among Thai fans.

Liverpool are managed by Juergen Klopp, while United are under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League, and Man U fourth.

Meanwhile, United captain Harry Maguire has denied reports of a power struggle with Cristiano Ronaldo as the club battle to end the season in the Premier League’s top four.

“I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another,” he posted on Twitter yesterday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket emerging as a BJJ hub
Spurs face acid test at Man City as Man Utd brace for Leeds cauldron
Thailand to host three Asian Champions League groups
Honda LPGA Thailand returns to celebrate 15th anniversary
‘Mink’ becomes first Thai to win women’s snooker world title
Djokovic ‘not anti-vax’ but would rather skip events than be forced into jab
FIA alters F1 rain rules and refuses to increase number of sprints
Rams down Bengals in Super Bowl thriller
Liverpool close gap on Man City, Spurs rocked by Wolves
Rams out to spoil Bengals script in Hollywood Super Bowl
Sterling hat-trick extends Man City lead, toothless Man Utd held by Southampton
West Ham under pressure to drop Zouma as they battle for top four
Brilliant Deuskar leads Cows to Game 1 victory
Aspiring young golfers invited to join Honda LPGA clinic
Jota double keeps Liverpool in title hunt, 10-man Arsenal win at Wolves

 

Phuket community
Five-day road safety campaign launched to protect pedestrians

Oh jeez, yet another do nothing "get tough on ...." campaign. It is utterly insane that o...(Read More)

Strike a balance, urges Anutin

Yes, kurt. Like the ridiculously over-decorated Americans we see all the time. Poseurs, the lot of t...(Read More)

Amnesty’s fate hangs in balance

Amnesty is an old fashioned concept these days. It's irrelevant and dated. It won't be misse...(Read More)

Vaccine side effects very rare, says DDC

Hmm, Pfizer doesn't come out of this with covered with glory does it?...(Read More)

Hunt on for great white shark that killed Sydney swimmer

Horrid to kill a needed creature behaving naturally in its own environment. "We all know the ri...(Read More)

Phuket businesses call for massive downgrading of tourist COVID requirements

Tourism is unsustainable in every way. Take this as opportunity to divest from it. If income can be ...(Read More)

Interior Ministry orders to governors prepare for infections

What I see are multitudes of careless European tourists carrying home particles which will then have...(Read More)

Strike a balance, urges Anutin

Those military style uniforms civil servants don on occasion are straight out of a parody mocking ba...(Read More)

Phuket marks 558 new COVID cases, three more deaths

Infections on the rise all over the island it’s quite infectious this pesky Omicron - but mild sym...(Read More)

Strike a balance, urges Anutin

More evidence is emerging that even mild cases can have long term effects on health, 40% increase ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX

 