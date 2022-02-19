Man Utd and Liverpool to face off in Bangkok

FOOTBALL: English Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool will meet in an exhibition match in Bangkok in July, organisers said yesterday (Feb 18).

FootballPremier-League

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 19 February 2022, 04:48PM

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (left) and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes will be in Bangkok this July as part of the exhibition match. Photo: AFP

Fresh Air Festival said it had signed a deal to bring the duo to play at Rajamangala National Stadium on July 12, reports the Bangkok Post.

A match between Liverpool and United is called the ‘Red War’ by the Thai media and fans.

The July event is dubbed ‘THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022’.

The company said the clubs had promised to come with their full squads.

It said the match would help boost the country’s flagging economy and create a positive image of Thailand which wants to become a hub for sports tourism.

Details of the match will be announced at a press conference on March 9 at Siam Paragon shopping mall.

Liverpool and Manchester United, widely known as Man U in this part of the world, are the most popular football teams among Thai fans.

Liverpool are managed by Juergen Klopp, while United are under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League, and Man U fourth.

Meanwhile, United captain Harry Maguire has denied reports of a power struggle with Cristiano Ronaldo as the club battle to end the season in the Premier League’s top four.

“I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another,” he posted on Twitter yesterday.