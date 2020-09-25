Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man Utd aim to bounce back as Arsenal face acid test at Liverpool

Man Utd aim to bounce back as Arsenal face acid test at Liverpool

FOOTBALL: Manchester United and Chelsea need a swift response to their title credentials being damaged by home defeats last weekend, while one or both of Liverpool and Arsenal’s perfect records will come to an end when they face off at Anfield on Monday night.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Friday 25 September 2020, 09:24AM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United face a stiff test away at Brighton tomorrow (Sept 26) in the weekend’s opening game. Photo: AFP.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United face a stiff test away at Brighton tomorrow (Sept 26) in the weekend’s opening game. Photo: AFP.

Crystal Palace and Everton also have the chance to claim top spot when they meet at Selhurst Park tomorrow (Sept 26), while the other side with maximum points from the opening two weekends, Leicester, face a daunting trip to Manchester City.

Gareth Bale will not be fit to feature to Tottenham when they host Newcastle on Sunday, but Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are enough for the Magpies to fear after the England captain set up the South Korean to score four at Southampton.

Chelsea travel to bottom-of-the-table West Brom, who are still seeking their first point back in the top-flight.

Mayday for Man Utd?

Optimism that United could return to challenging for the title after a 14-game unbeaten run to end last season was washed away with that unbeaten record as Palace were good value for their 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men looked desperately short of match sharpness having had barely two weeks of pre-season training.

A month-long off season was also disruptive off the field with captain Harry Maguire being handed a suspended prison term in Greece, which he is appealing, and teenage striker Mason Greenwood being sent home by England for breaching coronavirus protocols when on international duty.

There is also outcry among the United fanbase at a lack of signings in the transfer market, while their rivals still spend freely despite the economic affects of the pandemic.

The Red Devils desperately need three points at Brighton tomorrow to bring some calm, but the Seagulls have shown enough in their opening two games to suggest United face a far tougher test than when they won 3-0 on the south coast in June.

Brighton were the better side for long spells despite losing 3-1 to Chelsea on the opening weekend and bounced back with a comprehensive 3-0 win at Newcastle.

United did manage to get past Championship side Luton in the League Cup on Tuesday despite Solskjaer making 10 changes, but the Norwegian needed to bring on Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Greenwood in the latter stages to kill the tie off with Rashford and Greenwood getting on the scoresheet.

“We need to get competitive games and minutes into the legs of our players because normally we’re in a pre-season after such a short training (period),” said Solskjaer.

“It’s great for them to get minutes as well but also goals.”

More motivated Everton shine

Everton’s investment in the transfer market is reaping immediate rewards as they have won their opening two league games of the season for the first time in seven years.

Carlo Ancelotti has been able to recruit Champions League-winning quality in James Rodriguez, alongside Brazilian international Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure in midfield.

“The players have come back with more ambition and motivation,” said Ancelotti after finishing 12th last season. “The new signings have helped us be more motivated.”

Palace will provide an early test of how far Ancelotti’s men can go this season as they have picked off Southampton and United at ease on the counter-attack with Wilfried Zaha rediscovering his best form to score three times in two games.

Third time lucky for Liverpool?

Arsenal have got the better of Liverpool twice in recent months, but the acid test for Mikel Arteta’s side comes at what he described as the “toughest place to go in the world”, Anfield, on Monday.

The Gunners rode their luck to beat the Reds after Jurgen Klopp’s men had sealed the title last season, but the Community Shield clash between the two a month ago was a far more balanced game, which Arsenal won on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal have built on their momentum from winning the FA Cup by beating Fulham and West Ham to strengthen the conviction that Arteta can lead them back into the top four this season.

But Liverpool showed in sweeping aside Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend that they remain the team to beat and have only strengthened with the signing of Thiago Alcantara.

Saturday (all Phuket time)

Brighton v Manchester United (18:30), Crystal Palace v Everton (21:00), West Brom v Chelsea (23:30)

Sunday

Burnley v Southampton (02:00)Sheffield United v Leeds (18:00), Tottenham v Newcastle (20:00), Manchester City v Leicester (22:30)

Monday

West Ham v Wolves (01:00), Fulham v Aston Villa (23:45)

Tuesday

Liverpool v Arsenal (02:00)

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Why Vettel might get last laugh over struggling Ferrari
UK sports face ‘devastating’ impact of six more months of empty stadiums
Phuket Vagabonds Win Southern Region Rugby Sevens Championship
Premier League goal spree sets new record
Singha Obstacle Trail 2020 Laguna Phuket cancelled
Two in custody in Tour de France doping probe
DeChambeau wins US Open to capture first major victory
Has technology in football gone a step too VAR?
Gareth looking to Bale out Spurs
Reed seizes US Open lead with closing birdie at Winged Foot
Phuket’s ‘Crazy Viking’ makes ONE Championship debut
Disabaled Sailing Thailand to host ‘Boat Splash’ off Phuket
Local horse riding school helping forgotten kids
Australia beat England in thriller to clinch ODI series
SAT-Phuket Sports World Invitation 2020 confirmed

 

Phuket community
Watana sentenced to 99 years in jail, allowed bail

Just a common corrupt crook that fell by the wayside of his cronies... which probably do the same da...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

@Kurt Your posts comment on things that just aren't pertinent. No, I wasn't disappointed. ...(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

As I understand it the Thai Government is happy for tourists already here to stay on they merely wan...(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

Phuket Governor is wise in saying domestic tourists can't replace the need for foreign tourists,...(Read More)

Govt taking legal action against major social media providers

It becomes step by step a Thai Officialdom trend to label things they not like as being 'illegal...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

@Foot, you are right. But I understood from your writing that you were disappointed with re-start da...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

By the way, despite the fact that Kazakhstan is predominantly muslim country it is tolerant to all k...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

Pascale....and what ? It is solely at my discretion with who I make busines and who I trust.....(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

IDon't agree with these numbers if you look at Kata & Karon area about 90% of the business...(Read More)

Govt taking legal action against major social media providers

So the "digital" minister is going to try and suppress freedom of speach on the social med...(Read More)

 

Kvik Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 